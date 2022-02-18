Skip to main content

CFP to Continue Four-Team Format for Four More Years

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock made the announcement in a statement, stating that the committee will still be seeking expansion options for the 2026-27 season.

The College Football Playoff released a statement by Executive Director Bill Hancock on Friday morning, announcing that the CFP will maintain its four-team format for the next four years despite the current push for expansion to eight or 12 teams.

The decision was made by the CFP's Board of Managers on Thursday, but Hancock did not cite any specific reasons for the decision.

“The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan," Hancock's statement reads. "At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season."

Since the CFP's inaugural season in 2014, 25 of 32 bids to the four-team playoff have been given to just six schools: Alabama (7), Clemson (6), Ohio State (4), Oklahoma (4), Georgia (2), Notre Dame (2). The result has caused for a push for expanding the playoff to include more teams, expanding the field from four teams to eight or possibly 12.

Read More

While the four-team format will be remaining in place through 2025-26, Hancock said that the board will still be pursuing options for expansion.

“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative," Hancock said. "I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.

“I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas. This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful.”

College Football Playoff logo
All Things Bama

CFP to Continue Four-Team Format for Four More Years

By Joey Blackwell
5 minutes ago
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Where Does Brian Robinson Jr. Fit Among Nick Saban's All-Time Best Running Backs?

By Christopher Walsh
2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: More Whoopins and Such

By Anthony Sisco
3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide safety George Teague (13) running the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the 1993 Sugar Bowl at the Superdome. Alabama defeated Miami 34-13 to win the national championship..
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 18, 2022

By Katie Windham
10 hours ago
Kristy Curry with Team
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Has Strong Showing to Upset No. 12 Tennessee, 74-64

By Clayton Connick
14 hours ago
Alabama Women's Basketball vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 12 Tennessee

By Blake Byler
16 hours ago
Jim Jarvis
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball Ready to Roll

By Clayton Connick
18 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice, Nov. 23, 2021
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Shares Viral Message About Leadership, Responsibility

By Katie Windham
19 hours ago