Cheers! Alcohol to be Sold in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The seven members of the Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve the sale of alcohol in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After an arduous process, and just a couple of weeks remaining until the start of the 2022 season, the council voted 6-1 on the measure.

Levy Premium Foodservice LP will be in charge of distribution inside and around the stadium.

Levy representative Herbert Tesh spoke to the council to explain the details of operation, including the possibility of providing identification — whether it's a wristband or a pin — to signify patrons who are 21 years of age. Portable stands will be placed on the first, second, and eighth floor, and beer will also be sold in the concourse to take pressure of concession lines.

The proposal was met with some resistance, with Tuscaloosa resident David Parr expressing his belief that there is enough alcohol on campus from the tailgating and the general population. He also argued that alcohol still ends up in the hands of underage patrons.

"Having been here at this university before as a student, I can guarantee you that a senior is very likely to buy a beer and pass it on to their freshman buddy," Parr said.

Parr said he's purchased tickets to Alabama sporting events for about 30 years, but elected not to this year because of the sale of alcohol in the stadium.

Should sales extend to other events like gymnastics or basketball at Coleman Coliseum, Parr said he'll stop attending those events as well.

Councilman John Faile echoed Parr's remarks about being against the sale.

"It's a tough decision," Faile said. "But I'm going to have to vote no."

Ultimately the council majority voted 6-1 in favor of Levy's proposal with Faile being the one vote against.

This story will be updated.