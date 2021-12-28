Cincinnati Defense Prepares for Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Both Bearcats defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and defensive back Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner spoke highly of Williams and his contributions to the Crimson Tide offense this season.

DALLAS — With Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III being out with an injury for this Friday's Cotton Bowl, the full focus of the Crimson Tide's passing game has shifted over to fellow wideout Jameson Williams.

Alabama's opponent, No. 4 Cincinnati, has joined in shifting that focus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bearcats hosted their defensive press conference leading up to this weekend's College Football Playoff Semifinal game. First up to the podium was defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who had nothing but praise for Williams and Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

“You play these guys, and there's going to be superb talent at various spots," Tressel said. "It's just a matter of who that person is and what position they're playing. Every time I've faced Alabama, there's been big-time wide receivers. Jameson is no different. He's flat-out fast. You watch their explosive play reel, and it’s a highlight show.

"Bryce Young at quarterback, he's unbelievable. He knows where to go with the football. He understands even when free pressure is coming, how to drift away from that and buy himself a little bit more time. He has the ability to extend plays."

Cincinnati enters the Cotton Bowl with one of the best secondary units in the nation. Alongside Jim Thorpe Award-winner Coby Bryant, defensive back Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner presents one of the biggest threats to Alabama's passing game.

Heading into the 2021 season, Gardner had recorded 598 coverage snaps and had not allowed a single touchdown in his career with the Bearcats. Additionally, quarterback passer ratings were an astonishingly low 35.3 when targeting receivers covered by Gardner.

The 2021 season was much of the same for Gardner, who kept his streak alive by not allowing a touchdown through Cincinnati's 13 games. On Tuesday, Gardner was nothing but quiet confidence when asked about Williams, who he will be covering on Friday.

“He's a smart receiver,” Gardner said. “He's smart and he's fast. Quick. Can catch. Got good hands. [...] I'm going to do everything y'all see me do on film. And that's going to help me get the job done.”

Williams arrived in Tuscaloosa for his junior season after playing for his first two years at Ohio State. Through Alabama's 13 games, Williams has made 68 receptions for 1,445 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Alongside Metchie, the pair was one of the best wide receiver duos in the country this season.

Now with Metchie injured, Cincinnati can narrow its focus to just one primary receiver rather than two. Alabama has a solid group of young wide receivers to step up into Metchie's spot, but the spotlight will still remain on Williams.

"I think that the passing game has been something that's been really, really explosive this year," Tressel said. "I think their ability to get different receivers and play to their strengths has been something we're aware of. Obviously some guys are in, some guys are out — that’ll change the game plan. We're going to have to adjust during the game.

"But the bottom line is they have great players. They've had great players in the past, and we feel like we have great players and I know our guys are excited just to have the opportunity to go against the best. And we feel like that's who we are as well. So yeah, great players. We're excited to go up against them. We feel like we have guys that match up, and they're excited to do it.”

This story will be updated with video from Cincinnati's press conference once it is distributed.