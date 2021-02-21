Alabama softball run-rules LSU, 13-5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Patrick Murphy and his no. 5 University of Alabama softball team headed into Sunday afternoon hoping for a second straight weekend sweep. Final score from Rhoads Stadium: 13-5 Alabama in a five-inning run rule win over the LSU Tigers.

For years, one of the programs mantras has been “Two outs. So What?”

Fast forward to Sunday’s game, when all thirteen runs by Alabama scored with two outs.

“That was a hell of a game,” Murphy said. “It’s been a long time since we run-ruled [LSU]. They’re a hell of a team.

“Before the game we talked about, ‘Let’s earn ‘em today. That was the mind set.

Leading the Crimson Tide at the plate were senior first basemen Kaylee Tow and freshman shortstop Bailey Dowling, who each drove in five runs Sunday.

Ninth place hitter Elissa Brown scored three runs and had a hit and a walk.

The senior center fielder said, “My ultimate goal is to get on base. I’m seeing the ball really well right now.

“One through nine, our lineup is stacked. We all are ready to go. We want to get the big hit and score the runs.

“We are ready, no matter what.”

In the pitching circle, Montana Fouts aimed to continue her great early start to the 2021 season. She entered Sunday having surrendered no runs on the young season and that changed due to the wind and the competition. Fouts allowed five runs [four earned} to get the win and improve to 4-0. “[Fouts] didn’t have her best stuff. They swing hard and the wind was blowing out,” Murphy said. “She’d probably tell you it was a ‘C’ game but she only gave up four hits.”

Alabama finished the Easton Bama Bash 4-0 with two wins each over Liberty and LSU. Tow has been a red-hot bat all season for Alabama as the senior hit .786 for the weekend with a homer and nine RBI’s. Brown was right behind with a .600 weekend average. Freshman shortstop Dowling drove in seven runs over the four games. Senior KB Sides left the Sunday game with an undisclosed injury.

Next up or Murphy’s “Team25” as he calls Alabama’s 25th softball team is a Wednesday home game at 6 p.m. CT against UAB. Then comes another Easton-sponsored tournament. It’s Feb.26-28 in Tuscaloosa. The Easton Crimson Classic features Alabama along with guests Memphis, North Carolina and in-state foe Troy. Alabama and Memphis play a Friday doubleheader at 4 p.m. CT. This story will be updated.