Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Explains Tigers' First Loss of Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Following Alabama’s 83-64 upset of no. 4 Auburn in Coleman Coliseum, Tigers coach Bruce Pearl met the media and had plenty to say about his team’s first loss of the 2019-20 season. The defeats ended a two-game winning streak over Alabama for the Tigers.

Pearl said, “I’m very proud of my team for winning our first 15 games. I’ve yet to say we’re a very good team.

“(Alabama) is playing very well. I have great respect for what they’re doing. I recruited a lot of their guys.

“To be able to beat a good team like Alabama on the road you’ve got to play great. We didn’t come close. We were really sloppy offensively with spacing, timing and feel. We don’t shoot it well enough offensively to make up with what we don’t execute and it caught up to us tonight.

“I’m really proud of Kira (Lewis Jr.) Isaac (Okoro) and Samir (Doughty) did a good job defensively but all our other guards struggled. I’m happy for Herb Jones. He played a great floor game.

“Give Kira, John Petty and ‘Beetle’ Bolden credit. They did a good job defending our guards. They do a great job of taking charges.

‘We struggled to execute. We didn’t have a lot of complicated things in (the game plan), and we didn’t execute what we had in.

“The (Auburn) seniors were 1-for-15 in the first half. That’s a real battle. We did a good job coming back in the second half.”

Added senior center Austin Wiley: “It was a tough environment. The Alabama fans, you have to give them credit. They came out and supported their team.

“This is a tough one. We didn’t do what we were supposed to dol. I will take the blame for that. I didn’t get my guys ready to play.

“It was very physical. Coach (Nate) Oats got his guys ready. I expect that from every team. That was probably in the scout (report).

“We can learn a lot (from the loss). We’ve got to keep our head and our composure.

“We didn’t finish good at all tonight. They contested shots at the rim.”