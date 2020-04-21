Bama Central
Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1985 Iron Bowl

Cary L. Clark

Auburn and Alabama clashed in a 1985 Iron Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham in a game that no one who saw it, either live or on ABC, will ever forget. It’s recognized as one of the best Iron Bowls in series history.

Auburn came in with a record of 8-2, while the Crimson Tide entered the game at 7-2-1.

The Crimson Tide of third-year coach Ray Perkins took a 16-10 lead in to halftime thanks to the foot of Van Tiffin, who kicked three first-half field goals. The Red Bay, Ala., native was one of the best kickers Alabama ever had. He would loom larger later on this day.

After a scoreless third quarter, things got dicey and went back-and-forth for the final 15 minutes.

Alabama junior quarterback Mike Shula, who would later coach his alma mater, had an interception in the end zone early in the fourth quarter to set up a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive for the Tigers, capped by a Bo Jackson touchdown plunge to take a 17-16 lead with mere minutes to go.

Alabama running back Gene Jelks scored on a 26-yard scamper just one minute later to give the Crimson Tide the 22-17 lead.

Auburn subsequently milked the clock on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that concluded with a Reggie Ware touchdown run from a yard out. The Tigers were stopped on the two-point conversion, but still maintained a 23-22 lead with under a minute to play.

On second down from his own 20-yard line, Shula was sacked for an eight-yard loss with only 37 seconds remaining. Things looked bleak. 

A long completion set up 4th-and-short, which Alabama converted on a reverse to California native Al Bell for 20 yards. Shula then hit Greg Richardson, who drug a pair of defenders out of bounds on the 35-yard line to set up the game's final play.

The white-clad Alabama field goal kicking team scrambled to get on to the field, not knowing that the clock was not running, holder Larry Abney got the ball down on the tee and Tiffin, cool as the proverbial cucumber, nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired to give the Crimson Tide the 25-23 win.

Bama nation was ecstatic. Auburn nation was sick at its collective stomach.

Talk about an Instant Classic.

While this game didn't have the national implications that we have come to expect of this rivalry, the fast and furious fourth quarter that saw four lead changes and the dramatic finish makes this game one of the top games in Iron Bowl history. ABC announcers Keith Jackson and Frank Broyles said as much after the contest.

