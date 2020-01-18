Cuonzo Martin Leaves Coleman Coliseum Impressed by Alabama’s Guards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Coach Cuonzo Martin of Missouri saw his team make all 31 of its free throw attempts in a road SEC game – and lose. The Tiger effort at the charity stripe was an SEC record for makes without a miss in a game, beating the 27-27 by Florida against Tennessee in 1994.

After Alabama beat Missouri 88-74 at Coleman Coliseum Saturday, Martin spoke to the media about how his team came up short.

“I was impressed with that,” Martin said of those free throws. “I think it’s a record.

“[Alabama] do what they do. In the first half shots were falling for them. Second half, we settled in and defended like we know how to defend. You’ve got to find ways to win games on the road. Even in losses you have to learn from it.

“For us, there were certain things we were willing to sacrifice. We settled in second half. Kira [Lewis] is as good as advertised and [John] Petty’s playing at an MVP level. Kira gets in the paint and forces you to make a decision.

“Kira’s a good player. When you’re that fast it’s a definite talent. Petty’s putting the ball on the floor and making plays. Now he becomes a guy you have to identify every time down.

“They did a good job making shots and protecting their home court. We broke down on some assignments in the second half as far as the scouting report.

“We got to the free throw line and id a great job getting in the paint. We’ve got to do a good job finishing those shots. We gave ourselves a chance.

“Reese does a good job on the pick-and-pop when he plays the five. We did a better job on him the second half.”

Freshman Kobe Brown of Huntsville said, “It’s been a minute since I’ve been back. It felt good. We should have come out with a win but we didn’t get it done down the stretch.

“They moved the ball real well and we let [Lewis] get in the lane and they got open kick-outs.”

“[Brown] is a talented player and he’s grown each day,” Martin said. “He can drive, he can shoot it and he can rebound. He can do a lot things.”

Guard Dru Smith said, “I thought we got good looks. We missed a few open shots at the rim. The shots didn’t rally fall down the stretch, but I feel like it was a good effort.

“Everybody was aggressive and everybody tried to get paint touches. Straight line drives to the rim was what we were trying to do.

“It was written on the board to not give up three’s to their key guys. We talked about where we needed to not help as much as we were.”