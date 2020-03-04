Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse Proud Of Team; Concerned For City

Joey Blackwell/Bamacentral

Cary L. Clark

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After his team’s 87-79 bubble-bursting upset win over Alabama, Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was understandably excited, but he was also understandably grim. The win was huge for his program, but he and his players realize they’re returning to a different Nashville after tragedy struck the Music City in the form of an overnight tornado.

“Man, that was a big time win,” Stackhouse said. “I think if there was ever an opportunity to get a win for our city that was it. We still don’t know what we’re going back home to ourselves [due to tornado damage]. Tremendous win for our group. I can’t be more proud of them.

“Saben Lee stepped up and was big time for his team [with 38 points]. It's bitter sweet. There’s a lot of despair and disappointment at home, but we good here. I’m super proud of these kids.

“We don't have the gaudiest record, but there’s a lot of heart and fight in our group, and I’m proud of them. I’ve never been around a group that when they do everything you ask them and come to work every day that something good wouldn’t happen for them. We got our first SEC road win in quite a while for this program.

“They stick together. Nobody points a finger.”

Stackhouse then spoke more about the storm and how it could and has affected his team.

“We have a lot to play for for ourselves and we’re going to play for our city,” he said. “To see places we frequent and roads we ride on every day… It’s devastation. Houses are demolished.

“We play a kid’s game. This puts thigs in perspective. There’s things that are bigger than basketball. Our hearts and prayers go out to the city of Nashville.”

Asked about the keys to the win other than Lee’s outburst, Stackhouse said, “We had good spacing. It's something we’ve been talking about. Guys weren’t just standing and guys were sharing the b all. We started kicking it and moving their defense.

“Saben took over the game and stepped up and made plays for us.

“Our mentality is keep working and not worry about what has happened. We came out on top with the rebounding edge [35-33] and that's something we've struggled with this year. That was big for us.

“We knew they were going to make a run with what they’re playing for, to try to get an opportunity to make the tournament. When they made the run, we sustained the run.

“They’re a well-coached team. I have great respect for Nate and how he runs his program and conducts his business.”

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt in Home Finale

The Crimson Tide (16-13, 8-8 SEC) will conclude its home schedule with a game against he Vanderbilt Commodores (9-20, 1-15 SEC) with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m CT

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

James 'Beetle' Bolden Shines on Senior Night in Loss to Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide's lone senior had his best offensive showing of the year on Tuesday night in the team's home finale

Tyler Martin

Alabama Drops Final Home Game Against Vanderbilt

In a must-win game to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive, the Crimson Tide's disjointed effort wasn't enough

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Baseball's Season-Starting Winning Streak Reaches 13

Alabama remains undefeated with 4-2 victory over South Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Jerry Harper Named Alabama’s 2020 SEC Basketball Legend

Harper one of 14 greats from around the league who will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

UA_Athletics

Agiye Hall Headlines Key 2021 Prospects Set to Visit Alabama this Month

A look at five of the Crimson Tide's top targets who will be in Tuscaloosa over the coming weeks

Tyler Martin

Luisa Blanco Named SEC Specialist of the Week

Her career-high score on the balance beam helped led the Crimson Tide to a win over Kentucky on Friday night

Tyler Martin

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Over his last four games, the former Alabama standout is averaging 26.7 points including a career-high 32 point performance on Monday night

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Jordan Lewis and Jasmine Walker Highlight SEC Postseason Awards

Lewis is the first player in program history to earn the honor, while Walker is the first since 2006 to earn that distinction

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Announces the Hiring of David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea

The Crimson Tide announced two new additions to the football staff on Tuesday morning

UA_Athletics