Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse Proud Of Team; Concerned For City

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After his team’s 87-79 bubble-bursting upset win over Alabama, Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was understandably excited, but he was also understandably grim. The win was huge for his program, but he and his players realize they’re returning to a different Nashville after tragedy struck the Music City in the form of an overnight tornado.

“Man, that was a big time win,” Stackhouse said. “I think if there was ever an opportunity to get a win for our city that was it. We still don’t know what we’re going back home to ourselves [due to tornado damage]. Tremendous win for our group. I can’t be more proud of them.

“Saben Lee stepped up and was big time for his team [with 38 points]. It's bitter sweet. There’s a lot of despair and disappointment at home, but we good here. I’m super proud of these kids.

“We don't have the gaudiest record, but there’s a lot of heart and fight in our group, and I’m proud of them. I’ve never been around a group that when they do everything you ask them and come to work every day that something good wouldn’t happen for them. We got our first SEC road win in quite a while for this program.

“They stick together. Nobody points a finger.”

Stackhouse then spoke more about the storm and how it could and has affected his team.

“We have a lot to play for for ourselves and we’re going to play for our city,” he said. “To see places we frequent and roads we ride on every day… It’s devastation. Houses are demolished.

“We play a kid’s game. This puts thigs in perspective. There’s things that are bigger than basketball. Our hearts and prayers go out to the city of Nashville.”

Asked about the keys to the win other than Lee’s outburst, Stackhouse said, “We had good spacing. It's something we’ve been talking about. Guys weren’t just standing and guys were sharing the b all. We started kicking it and moving their defense.

“Saben took over the game and stepped up and made plays for us.

“Our mentality is keep working and not worry about what has happened. We came out on top with the rebounding edge [35-33] and that's something we've struggled with this year. That was big for us.

“We knew they were going to make a run with what they’re playing for, to try to get an opportunity to make the tournament. When they made the run, we sustained the run.

“They’re a well-coached team. I have great respect for Nate and how he runs his program and conducts his business.”