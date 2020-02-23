Alabama Softball Sweeps Easton Bama Bash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The No. 10/13 Alabama softball team came into Sunday’s Easton Bama Bash finale against Louisville hoping to close out its first home weekend unbeaten, and Patrick Murphy’s Team 24 did just that. The final score at Rhoads Stadium was 10-0 in five innings.

After fouling two balls off her foot and in obvious pain, Skylar Wallace hit a 3-run homer to give Alabama a 10-0 5 inning walk-off run rule win over Louisville.

"Very gritty," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said of Wallace's walk-off round-tripper. "I wasn't expecting a home l run, but I thought maybe she'd walk it off.

"That's her first [home run] of the year. When she gets going like she did this weekend, she's hard to stop."

Alabama got RBI hits from Wallace (five), Bailey Hemphill and Kaylee Tow, who had one RBI each.

The winning pitcher was sophomore Montana Fouts (2-2) who went five scoreless innings. Fouts struck out seven and walked two while giving up five hits.

"Velocity was good and location was pretty good," Murphy said. "I still think she's working twoards [2019 Fouts]. She's not there yet, but she'll get there."

The Cardinals (5-9) left eight runners on base while the Crimson Tide stranded six.

Next up for Alabama (9-5) is a Wednesday game at UAB. The Crimson Tide will then return home to host the Easton Crimson Classic Friday through Sunday with a field including Arizona, McNeese and UT Arlington.

