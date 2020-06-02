Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1991 Georgia

When No. 25 Georgia came to Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 21, 1991, the confidence of the Alabama Nation in second-year coach Gene Stallings was at low tide. His team was coming off a 35-0 thrashing in Gainesville, Fla., at the hands of Steve Spurrier’s Gators and was unranked.

The Alabama defense, led by end John Copeland, tackle Robert Stewart and linebacker John Sullins, had a mad-on that night and the result was Alabama 10, Georgia 0, a victory that began a 28-game winning streak.

Tide quarterback Danny Woodson played well enough to win as he hit some key third down passes in the second half while throwing for 147 yards on 13-for-17 passing. Bama led on the ground by senior Siran Stacy’s 73 yards on 20 carries including a 3-yard touchdown run.

The top Tide receiver was also Stacy with 55 yards on five grabs, giving him 128 yards of offense.

Stewart made ten tackles while Sullins and Copeland each made nine stops.

Field goal kicking was an issue that year as Stallings went through three guys. On this night, Matt Wethington missed two in the first half and was replaced by Hamp Green, who made an extra point and an 18-yard field goal.

Bama held Georgia at the eight-yard line in the third quarter and the Bulldogs missed a 24-yard field goal attempt.

“We were able to sustain the ball and move it, especially in the latter part of the game,” said a relieved Stallings. “That was pleasing to me, and I thought Danny Woodson played pretty well. He hung in there and made some throws.”

Woodson was very athletic but later that season became Wally Pipp to Jay Barker’s Lou Gehrig after a minor injury sidelined Woodson

One of Woodson’s offensive linemen recalled a situation in the huddle a few weeks earlier in a win over Temple where Woodson called a play from his alma mater LeFlore High’s playbook. Talk about blank stares from ten guys.

The Tide defense sacked Georgia quarterbacks Greg Talley and Eric Zeier a total of seven times in the win.

The 1991 team finished 11-1 and set the stage for the 1992 team’s national title run.