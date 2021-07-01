College Football Opening Lines for Week 1
As BamaCentral starts to turn its attention to the upcoming college football season with an early look at Alabama's first opponent, Miami, BetOnline has released the Week 1 opening lines.
So by how many points are the Crimson Tide favored?
Here's the full rundown, with more at www.BetOnline.ag
Saturday, August 28
· UTEP (-10) at New Mexico State
· UConn at Fresno State (-27)
· Nebraska (-9) at Illinois
· Hawai'i at UCLA (-10½)
Thursday, September 2
· Temple at Rutgers (-11½)
· Boise State at UCF (-3½)
· South Florida at NC State (-16½)
· East Carolina at Appalachian State (-13½)
Note: The game is at a neutral site…Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
· Bowling Green at Tennessee (-27)
· Ohio State (-14) at Minnesota
Friday, September 3
· North Carolina (-6) at Virginia Tech
· Duke (-7½) at Charlotte
· Old Dominion at Wake Forest (-35)
· Michigan State at Northwestern (-7)
Saturday, September 4
· UL Monroe at Kentucky (-27½)
· Western Michigan at Michigan (-14½)
· Penn State at Wisconsin (-4)
· Stanford at Kansas State (-2)
Note: The game is at a neutral site…AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
· Oklahoma (-21) at Tulane
· Army at Georgia State (-4)
· Rice at Arkansas (-23)
· Fresno State at Oregon (-20½)
· Alabama (-18) vs Miami
Note: The game is at a neutral site…Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
· Marshall (-3½) at Navy
· Indiana at Iowa (-4½)
· West Virginia (-4½) at Maryland
· Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (-19)
· Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (-29)
· Central Michigan at Missouri (-11)
· UMass at Pittsburgh (-36)
· Louisiana at Texas (-14½)
· San José State at USC (-17)
· Akron at Auburn (-34½)
· Syracuse (pk) at Ohio (pk)
· Oregon State at Purdue (-7½)
· Texas Tech (-7) at Houston
Note: The game is at a neutral site…NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
· Baylor (-10) at Texas State
· Florida Atlantic at Florida (-24)
· Georgia vs Clemson (-3½)
Note: The game is at a neutral site…Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
· UTSA at Illinois (-7)
· Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech (-13½)
· Kent State at Texas A&M (-29)
· Southern Mississippi (pk) at South Alabama (pk)
· LSU (-5) at UCLA
· Nevada at California (-2)
· BYU (-9½) vs Arizona
Note: The game is at a neutral site…Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
· New Mexico State at San Diego State (-28½)
· Utah State at Washington State (-11½)
Sunday, September 5
· Notre Dame (-9½) at Florida State
Monday, September 6
· Louisville at Ole Miss (-7)
Note: The game is at a neutral site…Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA