College Football Opening Lines for Week 1

We're less that two months away from the official start to the 2021 college football season. How big of a favorite is reigning national champion Alabama against Miami?

As BamaCentral starts to turn its attention to the upcoming college football season with an early look at Alabama's first opponent, Miami, BetOnline has released the Week 1 opening lines.

So by how many points are the Crimson Tide favored?

Saturday, August 28

· UTEP (-10) at New Mexico State

· UConn at Fresno State (-27)

· Nebraska (-9) at Illinois

· Hawai'i at UCLA (-10½)

Thursday, September 2

· Temple at Rutgers (-11½)

· Boise State at UCF (-3½)

· South Florida at NC State (-16½)

· East Carolina at Appalachian State (-13½)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

· Bowling Green at Tennessee (-27)

· Ohio State (-14) at Minnesota

Friday, September 3

· North Carolina (-6) at Virginia Tech

· Duke (-7½) at Charlotte

· Old Dominion at Wake Forest (-35)

· Michigan State at Northwestern (-7)

Saturday, September 4

· UL Monroe at Kentucky (-27½)

· Western Michigan at Michigan (-14½)

· Penn State at Wisconsin (-4)

· Stanford at Kansas State (-2)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

· Oklahoma (-21) at Tulane

· Army at Georgia State (-4)

· Rice at Arkansas (-23)

· Fresno State at Oregon (-20½)

· Alabama (-18) vs Miami

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

· Marshall (-3½) at Navy

· Indiana at Iowa (-4½)

· West Virginia (-4½) at Maryland

· Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (-19)

· Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (-29)

· Central Michigan at Missouri (-11)

· UMass at Pittsburgh (-36)

· Louisiana at Texas (-14½)

· San José State at USC (-17)

· Akron at Auburn (-34½)

· Syracuse (pk) at Ohio (pk)

· Oregon State at Purdue (-7½)

· Texas Tech (-7) at Houston

Note: The game is at a neutral site…NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

· Baylor (-10) at Texas State

· Florida Atlantic at Florida (-24)

· Georgia vs Clemson (-3½)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

· UTSA at Illinois (-7)

· Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech (-13½)

· Kent State at Texas A&M (-29)

· Southern Mississippi (pk) at South Alabama (pk)

· LSU (-5) at UCLA

· Nevada at California (-2)

· BYU (-9½) vs Arizona

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

· New Mexico State at San Diego State (-28½)

· Utah State at Washington State (-11½)

Sunday, September 5

· Notre Dame (-9½) at Florida State

Monday, September 6

· Louisville at Ole Miss (-7)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA