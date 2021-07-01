Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

College Football Opening Lines for Week 1

We're less that two months away from the official start to the 2021 college football season. How big of a favorite is reigning national champion Alabama against Miami?
Author:
Publish date:

As BamaCentral starts to turn its attention to the upcoming college football season with an early look at Alabama's first opponent, Miami, BetOnline has released the Week 1 opening lines. 

So by how many points are the Crimson Tide favored? 

Here's the full rundown, with more at www.BetOnline.ag 


Saturday, August 28

· UTEP (-10) at New Mexico State

· UConn at Fresno State (-27)

· Nebraska (-9) at Illinois

· Hawai'i at UCLA (-10½)

Thursday, September 2

· Temple at Rutgers (-11½)

· Boise State at UCF (-3½)

· South Florida at NC State (-16½)

· East Carolina at Appalachian State (-13½)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

· Bowling Green at Tennessee (-27)

· Ohio State (-14) at Minnesota

Friday, September 3

· North Carolina (-6) at Virginia Tech

· Duke (-7½) at Charlotte

· Old Dominion at Wake Forest (-35)

· Michigan State at Northwestern (-7)

Saturday, September 4

· UL Monroe at Kentucky (-27½)

· Western Michigan at Michigan (-14½)

· Penn State at Wisconsin (-4)

· Stanford at Kansas State (-2)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

· Oklahoma (-21) at Tulane

· Army at Georgia State (-4)

· Rice at Arkansas (-23)

· Fresno State at Oregon (-20½)

· Alabama (-18) vs Miami

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

· Marshall (-3½) at Navy

· Indiana at Iowa (-4½)

· West Virginia (-4½) at Maryland

· Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (-19)

· Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (-29)

· Central Michigan at Missouri (-11)

· UMass at Pittsburgh (-36)

· Louisiana at Texas (-14½)

· San José State at USC (-17)

· Akron at Auburn (-34½)

· Syracuse (pk) at Ohio (pk)

· Oregon State at Purdue (-7½)

· Texas Tech (-7) at Houston

Note: The game is at a neutral site…NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

· Baylor (-10) at Texas State

· Florida Atlantic at Florida (-24)

· Georgia vs Clemson (-3½)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

· UTSA at Illinois (-7)

· Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech (-13½)

· Kent State at Texas A&M (-29)

· Southern Mississippi (pk) at South Alabama (pk)

· LSU (-5) at UCLA

· Nevada at California (-2)

· BYU (-9½) vs Arizona

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

· New Mexico State at San Diego State (-28½)

· Utah State at Washington State (-11½)

Sunday, September 5

· Notre Dame (-9½) at Florida State

Monday, September 6

· Louisville at Ole Miss (-7)

Note: The game is at a neutral site…Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Traeshon Holden, Alabama practice, Nov. 24, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama NIL Tracker: WR Traeshon Holden Announces Deal With Yoke Gaming

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King
All Things Bama

College Football Opening Lines for Week 1

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King
All Things Bama

Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Miami

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant

Gene Stallings was carried off the field after winning the 1992 national championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 1, 2021

Josh Primo
All Things Bama

Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford Announce Future Plans with Alabama

NCAA logo
All Things Bama

Interim NIL Policy Approved by NCAA Division I Board of Directors

Eddie Jackson
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Eddie Jackson Aiming '4' Another Big Season