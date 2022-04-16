Comeback Complete: Alabama Softball Walks Off Mississippi State 7-6

Alabama erased a five-run deficit in the final two innings to win the series against Mississippi State.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Trailing by five runs with just six outs to go, things were not looking good for Alabama softball. The team had managed just five hits through the first five innings, and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.

To make matters worse, Mississippi State tacked on another run in the top of the sixth to build the five-run lead. That's when the Rhoads magic started to kick in.

Alabama hit two home runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull the game within two. Ally Shipman hit a home run in the seventh to make it a one-run game, and a few batters later freshman Megan Bloodworth delivered a two-RBI double to walk off the Bulldogs for the second night in a row.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide takes the game and the series over Mississippi State with the 7-6 comeback win.

After going nearly three years without a walk-off, Alabama has done it twice in as many days this weekend against the Bulldogs.

Jaala Torrence got off to a rough start in the circle, and Alabama trailed 5-0 in the second inning. Alex Salter came in to relieve her and kept Alabama in the game allowing zero earned runs and five hits in 5.1 innings pitch. Montana Fouts got the final out of the seventh in relief and earned the win.

Shipman, Kaylee Tow, Bailey Dowling and Jenna Lord all had home runs in the game for the Crimson Tide as part of the comeback effort. Dowling and Shipman are now tied for the team lead with eight home runs, and it was Lord's first home run of her Alabama career.

