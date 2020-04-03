The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 3, 2020

Jalen Green is the SI All-American Player of Year in boys' basketball.

He's also a bit of a showman

The rest of the inaugural first-team All-American team features Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Greg Brown and Sharife Cooper (Auburn).

Green's considering Memphis, USC, Oregon, Auburn, Fresno State, and playing oversees. Brown is looking primarily at Memphis, Texas, Kentucky, Auburn and Michigan.

College football

Netflix, math lessons, home repairs—even learning to use the dishwasher.

Workaholic college football coaches are suddenly getting an extended experience of home life.

How are they coping? @RossDellenger found out for Sports Illustrated.

College baseball

With the coronavirus shutting down the college baseball season right before conference play began, the NCAA's rule to allow a fifth year of eligibility will create a super class in 2021.

So what does all this mean for the incoming freshman class and the senior class originally scheduled to leave at the end of this year's now canceled season? Sports Illustrated asked Brandon Hall of Prep Baseball Report.

Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has an idea that he believes will keep baseball fans engaged at the end of games.

Turner, while speaking with Spectrum SportsNet on Wednesday proposed the idea to end tied baseball games with a HR Derby instead of continuing the game into extra innings.

"This is my opportunity to push for a home run derby in extra innings. Instead of playing 17 innings, you get one extra inning, you play the 10th inning, and no one scores, then you go to a home run derby. You take each team's three best hitters and you give them all five outs and see who hits the most homers."

SI's Robin Lundberg shares thoughts on Turner's idea and whether or not it would be good for MLB.

Did you notice?

• Rumor has it the Warriors would take Georgia’s Anthony Edwards if they get the first pick in the draft.

• European soccer has a plan to return to action in July or August.

• Mississippi State coach Mike Leach got in trouble for sending a bad tweet, because that’s what always happens.

The lighter side ...

• Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas gave ESPN his predictions for every match at this year’s WrestleMania.

• Tom Brady is renting Derek Jeter’s old house in Tampa.

• It's the 10-year anniversary of this soccer "highlight" ...

