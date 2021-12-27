Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cotton Bowl Daily Update: Practices Now Closed to Media for All Four CFP Teams

We are one day into Cotton Bowl Week, and changes have already been made to the media schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Author:

DALLAS — It was the first day of full media coverage in Dallas for the 2021 Cotton Bowl matchup between No. 1 Alabama football and No. 4 Cincinnati on Monday, and the first changes due to COVID-19 were already in full swing.

On Monday morning, the news broke that both the Crimson Tide and the Bearcats would no longer be allowing media viewing periods at practices. Additionally, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia would be implementing the same policies.

The decision was made due to the ongoing pandemic and the safety of both coaching staff and players alike. Prior to Monday, the media viewing periods were mandatory for all four teams. However, the decision was made optional for the teams, and all four opted to keep practices closed for the duration of the week.

There was media viewing for Cincinnati's morning practice, but not because the Bearcats deemed it so. When the decision was made by the Cincinnati organization, the bus filled with media had already arrived to AT&T Stadium for the viewing period, making it too late for the plans to be altered. It will, however, be the only media viewing period of the week for any of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

There will be ample opportunity this week for the media to speak with players and coaches via Zoom. However, there will be no opportunities to view practices in-person.

Below is a full schedule for both Alabama and Cincinnati's media availabilities. This schedule is subject to change.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell discusses the current situation in Dallas as well as breaks down the media schedule for the Crimson Tide during the week leading up to the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

Media Schedule - 2021 Cotton Bowl Week

Monday, December 27

Cincinnati Breakout News Conference - Offense

  • Attendees: Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock, RB Jerome Ford, OL Dylan O’Quinn, WR Alec Pierce, QB Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati Practice (First 15 Minutes Open to Media)

Alabama Breakout News Conference - Defense

  • Attendees: Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding, LB Will Anderson Jr., DB Jordan Battle, DL Phidarian Mathis, LB Henry To'oto'o

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Tuesday, December 28

Cincinnati Breakout News Conference - Defense

  • Attendees: Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel,
  • LB Darrian Beavers, CB Coby Bryant, LB Joel Dublanko, CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Read More

Cincinnati Practice (Closed)

Alabama Breakout News Conference - Offense

  • Attendees: Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien, OL Evan Neal, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jameson Williams, QB Bryce Young

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Wednesday, December 29

Cincinnati Media Availability

  • Attendees: DL Curtis Brooks, S Bryan Cook, WR Tre Tucker, TE Josh Wyle

Cincinnati Practice (Closed)

Alabama Media Availability

  • Attendees: WR Slade Bolden, DL DJ Dale, LB Christian Harris, TE Cameron Latu

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Thursday, December 30

Head Coaches News Conference

  • Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban
  • Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell

Cincinnati Practice (Closed)

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Friday, December 31 - Game Day

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

  • 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Dallas Skyline - 2021 Cotton Bowl
All Things Bama

Cotton Bowl Daily Update: Practices Now Closed to Media for All Four CFP Teams

24 seconds ago
Jerome Ford scores a touchdown against Duke, Aug. 31, 2019
All Things Bama

Jerome Ford's Transfer Journey Coming Full Circle Facing Former Team in CFP

7 minutes ago
Peter Woods
Recruiting

Top 2023 DL Peter Woods Narrows His Options

1 hour ago
Cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner (#1) and Coby Bryant (#7) celebrate an interception.
All Things Bama

ESPN's Todd Blackledge Discusses What it would Take for Cincinnati to Topple Alabama Football

2 hours ago
Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Alabama's History in AT&T Stadium

2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8

3 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 19 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

4 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

4 hours ago