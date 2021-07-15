Crimson Corner: Assessing Alabama Baseball at the 2021 MLB Draft

Seven Alabama players and signees heard their names called at this year's draft, but two players could possibly make a return this season.

It was a record-breaking year for Alabama at the 2021 MLB Draft, with a grand total of seven former players and signees hearing their name called at the three-day event.

Over the course of the first two days, the Crimson Tide saw four former players drafted — the most-ever from a single roster. While most of the athletes have likely played their last game in an Alabama uniform, the option to return is still on the table for a couple of players.

Players taken in the MLB draft have the option to return or maintain their signee status should they not be too pleased with their destination. With the option to play a season at Alabama, players have the ability to improve their draft standing and put their talent on display at the college level.

One player and one signee stick out above the rest regarding that decision. Right-hand pitcher Tyler Ras still has two years of eligibility left in Tuscaloosa, and being taken at No. 410 overall was likely not what he wanted to see on draft day. Ras was forced into the spotlight in 2021 due to injuries to Connor Prielipp and Antoine Jean, resulting in him becoming the team's primary Friday starter instead of performing in mid-week games as was anticipated heading into the season.

It's unclear how much Ras could benefit from returning to the Crimson Tide, but the option is still there. Should he return and pitch lights-out in midweek games, it is quite possible that he raise his standing in next year's draft.

The signee that has a decision to make is right-hand pitcher Luke Holman. Holman was taken in the final round of the draft at pick No. 602 by the Toronto Blue Jays. Ranked as the No. 172 prospect by MLB.com, Holman turned down two offers of $800,000 and $700,000 before two teams made selections in the third round.

With that being said, the Blue Jays could still take him should the offer be tempting enough, but that is highly unlikely. Holman revealed on Wednesday that he will most likely be joining Alabama next spring, but a formal decision hasn't been announced just yet.

Here are all seven Alabama players/signees that were taken at the 2021 MLB Draft. Each player is also listed with their projected salary as well as a quick analysis on their abilities at the MLB level.

Alabama Players:

(Players listed in order of draft pick.)

Peyton Wilson (2B)

Team: Kansas City Royals

Pick: Compensatory Round B, No. 66 overall

Projected Salary: $1 million

Of the former Alabama players taken in this year's draft, Wilson is the only one with a projected salary of seven digits. The Royals love to draft athletic players, and Wilson certainly meets those criteria. If Wilson can improve his hitting — which he led the Crimson Tide in hits and runs in 2021 — he could be an absolute steal at pick No. 66.

Dylan Smith (RHP)

Team: Detroit Tigers

Pick: Round 3, No. 74 overall

Projected Salary: $844,200

Smith is now a teammate of former Crimson Tide pitcher Spencer Turnbull, who tossed a no-hitter this past May. Smith led Alabama in innings pitched with 98 and two-thirds as well as finished his Crimson Tide career with the third-most strikeouts ever in a single season (113).

Chase Lee (RHP)

Team: Texas Rangers

Pick: Round 6, No. 164 overall

Projected Salary: $312,400

Lovingly referred to as 'The Viper' by Alabama fans, Lee started his career at Alabama as a walk-on and ended it as the fourth-highest Crimson Tide player selected at the draft. Reliable out of the bullpen, Lee will start his career with the Rangers' Double-A squad in the Frisco RoughRiders. Should he continue his quick rise in improvement, Lee has the potential to be a starter at the MLB level in a couple of years.

Sam Praytor (C)

Team: Miami Marlins

Pick: Round 6, No. 179 overall

Projected Salary: $274,800

Making first-team All-SEC in 2021 in a conference littered with catching talent, Praytor is an absolute steal at pick No. 179. Few catchers in the SEC over the last four seasons have displayed the level of leadership and skills behind the plate that Praytor has. Combine that with his hitting, and Praytor could rise through the ranks of Minor League Baseball faster than baseball fans anticipate.

Tyler Ras (RHP)

Team: Colorado Rockies

Pick: Round 14, No. 410 overall

Projected Salary: Not listed

No doubt a disappointment for Ras after a season that forced him to become the team's Friday starter due to injuries up and down the rotation, Ras still has the option to return in 2022 should he choose to do so. While he does still have two years of eligibility left (one of those being due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Ras likely wouldn't improve his standing by returning.

Alabama Signees:

Noah Miller (SS)

Team: Minnesota Twins

Pick: Compensatory Round A, No. 36 overall

Projected Salary: $2.05 million

A member of Alabama's 2021-2022 signing class, Miller was the highest-drafted player associated with the Crimson Tide. Going at No. 36 overall, it is highly unlikely that Miller will ever play a game in an Alabama uniform. At the age of 18, Miller was named the top prospect out of the state of Wisconsin by Perfect Game.

Luke Holman (RHP)

Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Pick: Round 20, No. 602 overall

Projected Salary: Not listed

Of all Alabama players and signees that have the decision to play in Tuscaloosa next spring, Holman is the most likely. Ranked as the No. 172 prospect by MLB.com, he fell all the way down to pick No. 602 in the final round. A couple of seasons with Alabama would likely improve his standing in the MLB Draft — something that no doubt Holman is considering.