Crimson Corner: Breaking Down Alabama at the College Football Awards
On Thursday night, three Alabama football players will be up for a total of five awards at the Home Depot College Football Awards. While Alabama has a chance at winning all five awards, there is some serious competition as all players have had solid seasons for their respective teams.
Alabama sophomore quarterback is up for three awards on Thursday night. Also named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Young is up for the Davey O'Brien Award, the honor given annually to the nation's top quarterback. He is also up for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the college football player of the year. The final award is the Walter Camp Award, which is issued to the nation's most outstanding player.
Crimson Tide outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is up for the Bednarik Award, which is presented by the Maxwell Club to college football's defensive player of the year. Anderson is a finalist alongside Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is the third and final Crimson Tide player up for an award on Thursday. Williams is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football's outstanding receiver. The other two finalists are Purdue wide receiver David Bell and Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.
Here are how Alabama's three awards finalists stack up against their competition heading into the Home Depot College Football Awards (6 p.m. CT, ESPN):
Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year; Maxwell Club
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (LB), 6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.
- 91 total tackles (53 solo)
- 32.5 tackles for loss
- 15.5 sacks
- 2 passes defended
Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
- 28 total tackles (14 solo)
- 3.5 tackles for loss
- 2.0 sacks
- 9 quarterback hurries
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (S), 6-4, 220, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.
- 34 total tackles (19 solo)
- 2.0 tackles for loss
- 4 pass breakups
- 3 interceptions
- (All above stats from seven games played)
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (DE), 6-5, 258, So., Los Angeles, Calif.
- 49 total tackles (35 solo)
- 12.0 tackles for loss
- 7.0 sacks
- 2 forced fumbles
- 8 quarterback hurries
- 1 pass breakup
Biletnikoff Award
Nation's outstanding receiver; Tallahassee Quarterback Club
Jordan Addison, Pitt, 6-0, 175, So., Frederick, Md.
- 93 receptions
- 1,479 receiving yards
- 17 touchdowns
David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis, Ind.
- 93 receptions
- 1,286 receiving yards
- 6 touchdowns
Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.
- 68 receptions
- 1,445 receiving yards
- 15 touchdowns
Davey O'Brien Award
Nation's best quarterback; Davey O'Brien Foundation
Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.
Read More
- 334-of-497 completions
- 4,319 passing yards
- 42 passing touchdowns
- 5 rushing touchdowns
- 241 rushing yards on 97 carries
- 7 interceptions
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland, Empire, Calif.
- 280-of-395 completions
- 3,862 passing yards
- 38 passing touchdowns
- 0 rushing touchdowns
- -30 rushing yards on 31 carries
- 5 interceptions
Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.
- 314-of-462 completions
- 4,322 passing yards
- 43 passing touchdowns
- 3 rushing touchdowns
- 31 rushing yards on 71 carries
- 4 interceptions
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year; Maxwell Club
Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.
- 334-of-497 completions
- 4,319 passing yards
- 42 passing touchdowns
- 5 rushing touchdowns
- 241 rushing yards on 97 carries
- 7 interceptions
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.
- 1,636 rushing yards on 263 carries
- 18 rushing touchdowns
- 13 receptions for 89 yards
- 1 receiving touchdown
Bryce Young, Alabama (QB) 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.
- 314-of-462 completions
- 4,322 passing yards
- 43 passing touchdowns
- 3 rushing touchdowns
- 31 rushing yards on 71 carries
- 4 interceptions
Walter Camp
Nation's most outstanding player; Walter Camp Foundation
Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
- 28 total tackles (14 solo)
- 3.5 tackles for loss
- 2.0 sacks
- 9 quarterback hurries
Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (DE), 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Mich.
- 55 total tackles (33 solo)
- 15.0 tackles for loss
- 13.5 sacks
- 2 forced fumbles
- 10 quarterback hurries
- 2 pass breakups
Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.
- 334-of-497 completions
- 4,319 passing yards
- 42 passing touchdowns
- 5 rushing touchdowns
- 241 rushing yards on 97 carries
- 7 interceptions
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.
- 1,636 rushing yards on 263 carries
- 18 rushing touchdowns
- 13 receptions for 89 yards
- 1 receiving touchdown
Bryce Young, Alabama (QB), 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.
- 314-of-462 completions
- 4,322 passing yards
- 43 passing touchdowns
- 3 rushing touchdowns
- 31 rushing yards on 71 carries
- 4 interceptions
On Thursday night, three Alabama football players will be up for a total of five awards at the Home Depot College Football Awards. While Alabama has a chance at winning all five awards, there is some serious competition as all players have had solid seasons for their respective teams. Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to Bama Central Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In