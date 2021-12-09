Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Will Anderson Responds to Heisman Snub

Crimson Corner: Breaking Down Alabama at the College Football Awards

Three Crimson Tide players are up for five awards during Thursday night's Home Depot College Football Awards.
On Thursday night, three Alabama football players will be up for a total of five awards at the Home Depot College Football Awards. While Alabama has a chance at winning all five awards, there is some serious competition as all players have had solid seasons for their respective teams.

Alabama sophomore quarterback is up for three awards on Thursday night. Also named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Young is up for the Davey O'Brien Award, the honor given annually to the nation's top quarterback. He is also up for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the college football player of the year. The final award is the Walter Camp Award, which is issued to the nation's most outstanding player.

Crimson Tide outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is up for the Bednarik Award, which is presented by the Maxwell Club to college football's defensive player of the year. Anderson is a finalist alongside Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is the third and final Crimson Tide player up for an award on Thursday. Williams is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football's outstanding receiver. The other two finalists are Purdue wide receiver David Bell and Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Here are how Alabama's three awards finalists stack up against their competition heading into the Home Depot College Football Awards (6 p.m. CT, ESPN):

Bednarik Award

Defensive Player of the Year; Maxwell Club

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (LB), 6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.

  • 91 total tackles (53 solo)
  • 32.5 tackles for loss
  • 15.5 sacks
  • 2 passes defended

Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

  • 28 total tackles (14 solo)
  • 3.5 tackles for loss
  • 2.0 sacks
  • 9 quarterback hurries

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (S), 6-4, 220, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.

  • 34 total tackles (19 solo)
  • 2.0 tackles for loss
  • 4 pass breakups
  • 3 interceptions
  • (All above stats from seven games played)

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (DE), 6-5, 258, So., Los Angeles, Calif.

  • 49 total tackles (35 solo)
  • 12.0 tackles for loss
  • 7.0 sacks
  • 2 forced fumbles
  • 8 quarterback hurries
  • 1 pass breakup

Biletnikoff Award

Nation's outstanding receiver; Tallahassee Quarterback Club

Jordan Addison, Pitt, 6-0, 175, So., Frederick, Md.

  • 93 receptions
  • 1,479 receiving yards
  • 17 touchdowns

David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis, Ind.

  • 93 receptions
  • 1,286 receiving yards
  • 6 touchdowns

Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.

  • 68 receptions
  • 1,445 receiving yards
  • 15 touchdowns

Davey O'Brien Award

Nation's best quarterback; Davey O'Brien Foundation

Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.

  • 334-of-497 completions
  • 4,319 passing yards
  • 42 passing touchdowns
  • 5 rushing touchdowns
  • 241 rushing yards on 97 carries
  • 7 interceptions

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland, Empire, Calif.

  • 280-of-395 completions
  • 3,862 passing yards
  • 38 passing touchdowns
  • 0 rushing touchdowns
  • -30 rushing yards on 31 carries
  • 5 interceptions

Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.

  • 314-of-462 completions
  • 4,322 passing yards
  • 43 passing touchdowns
  • 3 rushing touchdowns
  • 31 rushing yards on 71 carries
  • 4 interceptions

Maxwell Award

College Player of the Year; Maxwell Club

Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.

  • 334-of-497 completions
  • 4,319 passing yards
  • 42 passing touchdowns
  • 5 rushing touchdowns
  • 241 rushing yards on 97 carries
  • 7 interceptions

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.

  • 1,636 rushing yards on 263 carries
  • 18 rushing touchdowns
  • 13 receptions for 89 yards
  • 1 receiving touchdown

Bryce Young, Alabama (QB) 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.

  • 314-of-462 completions
  • 4,322 passing yards
  • 43 passing touchdowns
  • 3 rushing touchdowns
  • 31 rushing yards on 71 carries
  • 4 interceptions

Walter Camp

Nation's most outstanding player; Walter Camp Foundation

Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

  • 28 total tackles (14 solo)
  • 3.5 tackles for loss
  • 2.0 sacks
  • 9 quarterback hurries

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (DE), 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Mich.

  • 55 total tackles (33 solo)
  • 15.0 tackles for loss
  • 13.5 sacks
  • 2 forced fumbles
  • 10 quarterback hurries
  • 2 pass breakups

Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.

  • 334-of-497 completions
  • 4,319 passing yards
  • 42 passing touchdowns
  • 5 rushing touchdowns
  • 241 rushing yards on 97 carries
  • 7 interceptions

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.

  • 1,636 rushing yards on 263 carries
  • 18 rushing touchdowns
  • 13 receptions for 89 yards
  • 1 receiving touchdown

Bryce Young, Alabama (QB), 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.

  • 314-of-462 completions
  • 4,322 passing yards
  • 43 passing touchdowns
  • 3 rushing touchdowns
  • 31 rushing yards on 71 carries
  • 4 interceptions

