Alabama vs. Ohio State: National Championship Game Team Prop Odds

The latest odds on the National Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State

Margin of Victory

Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 17/4

Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 19/4

Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts 11/2

Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts 6/1

Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts 15/2

Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts 10/1

Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts 10/1

Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts 12/1

Alabama by 43 Pts or More 16/1

Ohio State by 13 to 18 Pts 16/1

Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts 20/1

Ohio State by 19 to 24 Pts 33/1

Ohio State by 25 to 30 Pts 40/1

Ohio State by 31 to 36 Pts 50/1

Ohio State by 37 to 42 Pts 80/1

Ohio State by 43 Pts or More 100/1

1st Half Margin of Victory

Alabama by 13 Pts or More 7/4

Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 17/4

Ohio State by 13 Pts or More 5/1

Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 6/1

Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts 6/1

Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts 15/2

Tied 15/2

First Score of Game

Alabama Touchdown 1/1

Ohio State Touchdown 7/5

Alabama Field Goal 15/2

Ohio State Field Goal 8/1

Alabama Safety 40/1

Ohio State Safety 40/1

Will either team take lead after trailing 15pts or more?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will both teams score at least 30 points?

Yes -160 (5/8)

No +120 (6/5)

Will either team score 40 or more points?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +180 (9/5)

Will either team score 50 or more points?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -250 (2/5)

Will either starting QB not finish the game?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Longest TD of the Game

Over/Under 54.5 yards

Will there be a defensive or special teams TD Scored?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will there be OT?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1600 (1/16)

Which will be said first?

Heisman -300 (1/3)

Lawrence +200 (2/1)

Which will be said first?

Buckeyes -140 (5/7)

Tide EVEN (1/1)

Which will be said first?

Dabo -300 (1/3)

Urban +200 (2/1)