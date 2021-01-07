Alabama vs. Ohio State: National Championship Game Team Prop Odds
The latest odds on the National Championship Game from betonline.com
Margin of Victory
Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 17/4
Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 19/4
Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts 11/2
Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts 6/1
Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts 15/2
Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts 10/1
Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts 10/1
Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts 12/1
Alabama by 43 Pts or More 16/1
Ohio State by 13 to 18 Pts 16/1
Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts 20/1
Ohio State by 19 to 24 Pts 33/1
Ohio State by 25 to 30 Pts 40/1
Ohio State by 31 to 36 Pts 50/1
Ohio State by 37 to 42 Pts 80/1
Ohio State by 43 Pts or More 100/1
1st Half Margin of Victory
Alabama by 13 Pts or More 7/4
Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 17/4
Ohio State by 13 Pts or More 5/1
Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 6/1
Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts 6/1
Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts 15/2
Tied 15/2
First Score of Game
Alabama Touchdown 1/1
Ohio State Touchdown 7/5
Alabama Field Goal 15/2
Ohio State Field Goal 8/1
Alabama Safety 40/1
Ohio State Safety 40/1
Will either team take lead after trailing 15pts or more?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Will both teams score at least 30 points?
Yes -160 (5/8)
No +120 (6/5)
Will either team score 40 or more points?
Yes -250 (2/5)
No +180 (9/5)
Will either team score 50 or more points?
Yes +175 (7/4)
No -250 (2/5)
Will either starting QB not finish the game?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Longest TD of the Game
Over/Under 54.5 yards
Will there be a defensive or special teams TD Scored?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Will there be OT?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -1600 (1/16)
Which will be said first?
Heisman -300 (1/3)
Lawrence +200 (2/1)
Which will be said first?
Buckeyes -140 (5/7)
Tide EVEN (1/1)
Which will be said first?
Dabo -300 (1/3)
Urban +200 (2/1)