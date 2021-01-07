All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Alabama vs. Ohio State: National Championship Game Team Prop Odds

The latest odds on the National Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State
Author:
Publish date:

The latest odds on the National Championship Game from betonline.com

Margin of Victory

Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 17/4

Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 19/4

Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts 11/2

Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts 6/1

Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts 15/2

Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts 10/1

Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts 10/1

Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts 12/1

Alabama by 43 Pts or More 16/1

Ohio State by 13 to 18 Pts 16/1

Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts 20/1

Ohio State by 19 to 24 Pts 33/1

Ohio State by 25 to 30 Pts 40/1

Ohio State by 31 to 36 Pts 50/1

Ohio State by 37 to 42 Pts 80/1

Ohio State by 43 Pts or More 100/1

1st Half Margin of Victory

Alabama by 13 Pts or More 7/4

Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts 17/4

Ohio State by 13 Pts or More 5/1

Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts 6/1

Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts 6/1

Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts 15/2

Tied 15/2

First Score of Game

Alabama Touchdown 1/1

Ohio State Touchdown 7/5

Alabama Field Goal 15/2

Ohio State Field Goal 8/1

Alabama Safety 40/1

Ohio State Safety 40/1

Will either team take lead after trailing 15pts or more?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will both teams score at least 30 points?

Yes -160 (5/8)

No +120 (6/5)

Will either team score 40 or more points?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +180 (9/5)

Will either team score 50 or more points?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -250 (2/5)

Will either starting QB not finish the game?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Longest TD of the Game

Over/Under 54.5 yards

Will there be a defensive or special teams TD Scored?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will there be OT?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1600 (1/16)

Which will be said first?

Heisman -300 (1/3)

Lawrence +200 (2/1)

Which will be said first?

Buckeyes -140 (5/7)

Tide EVEN (1/1)

Which will be said first?

Dabo -300 (1/3)

Urban +200 (2/1)

justin fields
All Things Bama

Ohio State QB Justin Fields: "I'll Be Good By Monday Night"

2021 national championship logo, Miami
All Things Bama

Alabama vs. Ohio State: National Championship Game Team Prop Odds

Nick Saban leads warmups
BamaCentral+

Nick Saban's Big-Game Success and the Process Both Started Against No. 1 Ohio State in 1988

ryanday
All Things Bama

Ohio State's Ryan Day Confident Buckeyes Will Play on Jan. 11

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: Looking Back on Steve Sarkisian's Time With Alabama

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding
All Things Bama

Pete Golding on Ohio State QB Justin Fields: "He's Come a Long Way"

s-l400
History

Throwback Thursday: 1986 Kickoff Classic, Alabama vs. Ohio State

Jaylen Waddle
All Things Bama

Jaylen Waddle's Status "Still Relatively Up in the Air" According to Nick Saban

Nick Saban before Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Details Why CFP National Title Game Likely Won't Be Postponed