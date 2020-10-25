SI.com
How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Christopher Walsh

Not only will it be Halloween, but Alabama will have a first, play a football game with Nick Saban as head coach on his birthday. 

Saban will turn 69. 

The last time the Crimson Tide had a game on Oct. 31, it thumped Southern Miss 30-20 in 1998. 

The last time it faced Mississippi State on on Halloween was 1987. The Crimson Tide won at Legion Field, 21-18.  

When 6 p.m., Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN

Online: ESPN+

Weather forecast: Early forecast is for sunshine and cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of rain. High 71. Winds light and variable. 

Last meeting: While playing in his final series of the game, Tia Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury late in the first half of a 38-7 victory at Mississippi State. Tagovailoa was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes, giving him 31 touchdown throws for the season. He was replaced by Mac Jones, who went 7 for 11 for 94 yards.

Series info: Alabama and Mississippi State will meet for the 105th time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 84-17-3 (81-18-3 NCAA) and won last year’s meeting, 38-7, in Starkville. The Crimson Tide has played more games against Mississippi State than any other opponent and the series, which began in 1896, is the fifth-oldest in UA history. Alabama has won the last 12 meetings. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 17-1 in his career against Mississippi State, including a 12-1 mark at Alabama. 

Alabama's Winning Streak Over Miss. State

Nov. 15, 2008, Tuscaloosa, No. 1 Alabama 32–7

Nov. 14, 2009, Starkville, No. 3 Alabama 31–3

Nov. 13, 2010, Tuscaloosa, No. 11 Alabama 30–10

Nov. 12, 2011, Starkville, No. 4 Alabama 24–7

Oct. 27, 2012, Tuscaloosa, No. 1 Alabama 38–7

Nov. 16, 2013, Starkville, No. 1 Alabama 20–7

Nov. 15, 2014, Tuscaloosa, No. 5 Alabama 25–20

Nov. 14, 2015, Starkville, No. 2 Alabama 31–6

Nov. 12, 2016, Tuscaloosa, No. 1 Alabama 51–3

Nov. 11, 2017, Starkville, No. 2 Alabama 31–24

Nov. 10, 2018, Tuscaloosa, No. 1 Alabama 24–0

Nov. 16, 2019, Starkville, No. 4 Alabama 38–7

Saturday's SEC Schedule

Georgia at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network 

LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network 

Missouri at Florida. 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternative 

Off: South Carolina, Tennessee

This story will be updated

