Alabama Football Wraps up Preseason Practice Schedule

Christopher Walsh

The Alabama football team wrapped up its preseason practice schedule with a two-hour workout in full pads on Thursday afternoon. 

Conditions were cloudy and 88 degrees, with a heat index of 92. 

The early forecast for Columbia, Mo., where Alabama will open the regular season on Sept. 26, is for mostly sunny skies during the day, high of 79 and 20 percent chance of rain. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m, (ESPN). 

The Crimson Tide will have the next couple of days and then get into its regular routine. Alabama players had been practicing since Aug. 17 as part of its extended preseason. 

The only player Nick Saban has announced as being injured is sophomore defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), but added that he's had a strong fall camp.

"We’re hopeful that by Monday of next week he’ll be able to do some things in practice," Saban said. "You never know for sure exactly how a guy is gonna progress. But at least that’s the prognosis for right now. It’s probably too early to tell if he’ll be ready to play in the first game or not. We’ll just have to see how he progresses."

Missouri has already announced at last 12 players won't be available for the game, although new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz didn't offer any specifics. 

We asked on Wednesday, Saban said he had nothing to announce "because we don't really have anybody that I know that would be out for sure for the game. We may have some injured players who may not recover enough to be able to play in the game. We haven't really discussed it."

Alabama practice, Sept. 17, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

