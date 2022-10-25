Crimson Tide Hoops Ranked 19th In Preseason Coaches Poll

The USA Today preseason basketball poll has been released, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked 20th in the opening list.

Alabama is one of four SEC teams ranked in the top 20 of the coaches poll, behind Kentucky (4th), Arkansas (10th), Tennessee (11th) and Auburn (15th). This is one spot ahead of the Tide's AP Poll preseason ranking, where the Tide sit 20th to start the year.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

North Carolina (23 first-place votes) Gonzaga (5) Houston (1) Kentucky (3) Kansas Baylor UCLA Duke Creighton Arkansas Tennessee Texas Arizona Indianda Auburn TCU Villanova Virginia Alabama San Diego State Oregon Michigan Illinois Texas Tech Dayton

Other schools receiving votes: Purdue 44; Texas A&M 37; Miami-Florida 31; Connecticut 31; Michigan St. 29; Providence 22; Iowa 22; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 9; Southern California 9; Saint Mary's 8; Wyoming 7; Wisconsin 7; UAB 6; Ohio St. 5; Florida 5; Iowa State 4; Xavier 3; Toledo 2; Rutgers 2; Drake 2; Boise St. 1.

2022 Preseason AP Top 25

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

T5. Baylor

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech

Alabama will kickoff the basketball season this weekend as the Tide will take on Southern Illinois in exhibition. The real games start in early November as Alabama will open the season with consecutive home games, first against Longwood on Monday, November 7, then against Liberty on Friday, November 11. The Crimson Tide then go on the road to take on the Jaguars of South Alabama on Tuesday, November 15.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets