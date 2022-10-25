Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Hoops Ranked 19th In Preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama is also ranked 20th in the AP Preseason Poll
The USA Today preseason basketball poll has been released, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked 20th in the opening list.

Alabama is one of four SEC teams ranked in the top 20 of the coaches poll, behind Kentucky (4th), Arkansas (10th), Tennessee (11th) and Auburn (15th). This is one spot ahead of the Tide's AP Poll preseason ranking, where the Tide sit 20th to start the year.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

  1. North Carolina (23 first-place votes)
  2. Gonzaga (5)
  3. Houston (1)
  4. Kentucky (3)
  5. Kansas
  6. Baylor
  7. UCLA
  8. Duke 
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Arizona
  14. Indianda
  15. Auburn
  16. TCU
  17. Villanova
  18. Virginia
  19. Alabama
  20. San Diego State
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Dayton

Other schools receiving votes: Purdue 44; Texas A&M 37; Miami-Florida 31; Connecticut 31; Michigan St. 29; Providence 22; Iowa 22; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 9; Southern California 9; Saint Mary's 8; Wyoming 7; Wisconsin 7; UAB 6; Ohio St. 5; Florida 5; Iowa State 4; Xavier 3; Toledo 2; Rutgers 2; Drake 2; Boise St. 1.

2022 Preseason AP Top 25

1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
T5. Baylor
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech

Alabama will kickoff the basketball season this weekend as the Tide will take on Southern Illinois in exhibition. The real games start in early November as Alabama will open the season with consecutive home games, first against Longwood on Monday, November 7, then against Liberty on Friday, November 11. The Crimson Tide then go on the road to take on the Jaguars of South Alabama on Tuesday, November 15.

