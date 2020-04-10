Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2020

Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Encourage a Young Writer Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Oops. Happy bleated birthday.

• You don’t see a comment like this very often:

• Bet you didn’t know this:

• Alabama’s gymnastics coaches were named the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Region 1 staff of the year. Dana Duckworth was named head coach of the year, while Bill Lorenz and Ryan Roberts were voted assistant coaches of the year.

• It’s going to be a long weekend:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

148 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 10, 1930: Pitcher Frank Lary, who played in the Major Leagues from 1954-65 and was twice a 20-game winner, was born in Northport.

April 10, 1965: Joe Namath, team captain, and Ray Ogden, alternate captain, placed their hand and footprints in the cement next to Denny Chimes, forever linking them with the legacy of Alabama football. — Bryant Museum

April 10, 1988: Kareem Jackson was born in Macon, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I grew up sneaking into Legion Field to see Alabama play. I vividly remember Joe Namath's first varsity game. I remember Kenny Stabler running down the sideline in the rain and mud against Auburn. I remember Lee Roy Jordan chasing down a running back and intimidating without even hitting. I really appreciate the people who have contributed to this legacy and the tradition that has been passed down. And the people who have continued it — the goal-line stand and Van Tiffin's kick and all those memories of people who have carried on the tradition of Alabama football. I really feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the tradition of Alabama football." — Johnny Musso

We’ll leave you with this …

