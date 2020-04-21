Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 21, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Library Workers Day.

Did you notice?

• According to Peter King’s Football Morning in America, there’s a rumor going around that the Chiefs would like to trade up to select Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, III who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s Scouting Combine. He also had Tua Tagovailoa dropping in his mock draft and being snatched up by the Patriots after trading up to, ironically, No. 13.

• According to Woody Paige of The Colorado Springs Gazette, the Denver Broncos are looking to trade up in order to get wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

• Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was named to the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

• ESPN updated its Football Power Index for 2020, which gives the Crimson Tide a better than 50-percent chance of winning every game during the regular season. The lowest percentage was 57.6 at LSU, with Georgia second at 72.5.

• Hey look, it’s former Alabama golfer Emma Tally:

• These guys have a lot of awards …

• It’s for a good cause:

• Did you know this?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

137 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arlington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.

April 21, 2007: Although school officials anticipated a crowd between 55,000 and 60,000, Bryant-Denny Stadium was filled to beyond its capacity of 92,138 to watch the Crimson Tide’s first A-Day game under Nick Saban. The coach later called it the day he knew he had made the right decision to become Alabama’s head coach.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.” – Simeon Castille on Nick Saban’s first A-Day at Alabama

We’ll leave you with this …

