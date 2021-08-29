Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday August 29, 2021

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Alabama 3, Miami (OH) 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Soccer vs. Southern Miss, 1 p.m (SEC Network Plus)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

6 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

In the spirit of college football starting back, we'll give you an easy one. With six days until kickoff for Alabama football, in which six seasons has Alabama won the national championship under Nick Saban?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 29, 1925: Coach Wallace Wade announced that Captain James "Dink" Hagan, who played for Alabama from 1913-17, had been hired as an assistant coach. Hagan had previously been on the staff at Nebraska. He would also tech ROTC at the university. – Bryant Museum

August 29, 1873: The person who brought the new game of football to the University of Alabama, William G. Little, was born in Sumter County, Alabama near Livingston.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Winning isn’t imperative, but coming from behind and getting tougher in the fourth quarter is. I don’t want you to think you have to win, because you don’t. On the other hand, if you can go out there ripping and snorting and having fun by knocking people around, I assure you – you will win.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

