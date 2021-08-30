Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 30, 2021

Crimson Tide results

Soccer: Alabama 3, Southern Miss 2

Crimson Tide schedule

No events scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

5 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

With five days until kickoff for the Crimson Tide, name the five unanimous All-Americans from Alabama’s 2020 team which tied a record with the 2003 Oklahoma team for most unanimous selections in one season.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 30, 1961: Upon hearing that Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd recommended teams increase the number of games from 10 to 12 and begin playing two games a year with arch rivals, Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant endorsed the idea, saying he wanted the season opener as well as the year finale to be with Auburn at Legion Field. "It would be great for the state and a great revenue generator," Bryant said.

Aug. 30, 1977: Shaun Alexander was born in Florence, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you want to talk [expletive] to the other team, join the [expletive] debate team.” – Nick Saban on his radio show before the 2019 season opener.

