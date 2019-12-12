Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 11, 2019

Today is … National Ding-a-Ling Day. People are encouraged to reconnect with those we once talked to often.

• Sports Illustrated announced its All-American teams, with Jaylen Waddle a first-team selection as return specialist. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and linebacker Anfernee Jennings all second-team selections.

• Cyrus Kouandjio reportedly failed his physical with the XFL’s New York Guardians and isn't currently part of the team's minicamp.

• Although Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods won their match over Marc Leishman Joaquin Niemann, the U.S. Team got off to a rough start in the President’s Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Woods carded birdies on three of the first five holes as they won 4 and 3, but the International Team won the other four matches. “He played great, that’s what was going well for us,” Thomas said.

• Collin Sexton had 18 points and three assists, but Cleveland lost to Houston 116-110.

• One of the players to keep an eye on during the MLB Rule 5 Draft on Thursday is former Alabama pitcher Thomas Burrows. The left-hander is eligible due to not being on the Atlanta Braves’ 40-man roster.

• Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is expected to return this week barring a setback.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 12, 1925: Alabama officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Rose Bowl vs. Washington, which at the time was known as the Purple Tornadoes. Coach Wallace Wade's team told Rose Bowl officials it would accept the bid December 4. Alabama planned leave Tuscaloosa on December 19 and travel through St. Louis, Kansas City and the Grand Canyon before arriving in Pasadena for the Jan. 1 game.

December 12, 1986: Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.

December 12, 2009 and 2015: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy, and running back Derrick Henry won the second on the same date six years later.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009

