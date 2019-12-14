Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 14, 2019

Today is … National Wreaths Across America Day, an initiative to cover all veterans’ grave markers with a Christmas wreath.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men’s basketball: Alabama at Penn State, 1 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• John Hannah and Dwight Stephenson were chosen for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

• The CFP playoff coaches were asked during a press conference at the Home Depot Award Show on Thursday if it was a little weird for them not to see Nick Saban there. "Don't fret for Coach Saban," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "He's the best to ever do it. Unbelievable program. Had a couple tough games this year. But he'll be back. It is a little odd not to see him, that's for sure. But I don't think he'll be gone very long." Added Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley: "Same. They pack us in this little glass room for about 30 minutes before. To walk in there this year without him there is kind of strange. Like Coach Swinney said, he's one of the greats to ever do it and I'm sure he'll be back."

• Advisor Shank:

• The Shrine Bowl announced that Matt Womack will play in this year's game which will be played Jan. 18 (2 p.m. CT, NFL Network):

• Justin Thomas won again at the President's Cup in Australia. This time he teamed with Rickie Fowler for a 3 & 2 victory in the morning to improve to 3-0 on the tournament, 10-2-1 for Team USA during the last three U.S. Ryder/Presidents Cup teams. The players were still on the course during the afternoon round when the story was published (it will be updated upon completion).

• Not Crimson Tide specific, but ...

• They're back at it (first bowl practice will be Monday):

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 14, 1956: Tony Nathan was born in Birmingham, Ala.

December 14, 1963: In the latest regular season game ever played by the Crimson Tide, Alabama used a 100-yard kickoff return by Gary Martin, a 1-yard run by Benny Nelson and a 36-yard field goal by Tim Davis to withstand a fourth-quarter rally by Miami en route to a 17-12 victory. Playing without the suspended quarterback Joe Namath, Alabama scored all 17 of its points in the first half before the Hurricane's George Mira, who was 24 of 48 for 301 yards, rallied Miami in the second half. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

• "Regardless of who was coaching them, they still would have been a great team. I said early in the season that they were the nicest, even sissiest, bunch I ever had. I think they read it, because later on they got unfriendly." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on his first national championship team in 1961.

We’ll leave you with this …