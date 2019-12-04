Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 4, 2019

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral
Christopher Walsh

• The New York Jets placed C.J. Mosley on injured reserve. The linebacker hadn’t played in nearly two months due to a groin injury.

• Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was waived by the Chiefs.

• JaMychal Green missed Tuesday night’s Clippers game with a tailbone contusion.

• Collin Sexton was nominated to be the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 4, 1948: In the first meeting of the revived rivalry between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide crushes the Tigers at Legion Field, 55-0. The first touchdown was a 6-yard pass from Gordon Pettus to Butch Avinger. – Bryant Museum

December 4, 1986: Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett was awarded the Lombardi Trophy in Houston.

December 4, 2012: Barrett Jones became the first player from Alabama to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman Trophy. Jones was named the best scholar-athlete in the nation as part of the 55 National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

