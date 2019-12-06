Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 6, 2019

Today is … National Bartender Day.

Men’s basketball: Stephen F. Austin at Alabama, 7 p.m., CT, SEC Network +, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Swimming and diving: Auburn def. Alabama, men 175-125, women 169-131

• Women’s basketball: Iowa State 75, Alabama 66

• Jimmy Nelson said goodbye to Milwaukee …

• Sophomore Rhyan White, juniors Kaila Wong and Flora Molnar and senior Allie Surrency won the 200 medley relay to start the meet, going 1:39.72, while Surrency, sophomore Kalia Antoniou, Molnar and sophomore Julia Wolf closed things out with a 3:18.82 to win the 400 freestyle relay, but the Alabama men and women still look the loss at Auburn. Senior Zane Waddell won the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 48.14, led a top-four sweep in the 50 freestyle (20.26) and led off the winning 200 medley relay to open the meet, combining with freshman Derek Maas, junior Tyler Sesvold and sophomore Jonathan Berneburg to clock a 1:27.59. “Just like any other sport, it’s tough to go on the road in the SEC,” Crimson Tide coach Coley Stickels said in a release. “This wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, but we had some strong events. On the women’s side, the relays took control of their races and I thought Flora swam tough. For the men, I thought Kevin Li had a good day on the 3-meter board and Zane continues to have an outstanding season. Now, it’s back to Tuscaloosa and the kind of grind that is going to pay off in the championship season.”

• Alabama commitment Kristian Story scored four touchdowns plus recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass to lead Lanett to past Mars Hill 41-30 in the Class 1A state championship game at Jordan Hare Stadium. The two other games went down to the wire. In Class 3A, Piedmont barely edged Mobile Christian 26-24. In Class 5A, Pleasant Grove’s drive to win the program’s first state title was stopped at the 1-yard line as time expired as Central-Clay won 31-27.

• Soccer player Nealy Martin was named an Academic All-American, and senior goal Alex Plavin was a third-team selection. Martin, who earned first-team honors, will graduate in the spring with a degree in chemical engineering. She was named the SEC Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year and was selected to the 2019 SEC Community Service Team. Plavin, who brought home third-team recognition, is slated to graduate next week with both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in business management, specializing in human resources.

• Amari Cooper reached 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in five seasons.

• Gehrig Dieter signed with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

• Injuries are continuing to be an issue for the men’s basketball team as Nate Oats told reporters that forward Alex Reese (foot) has been held out of practice all week, and guard Beetle Bolden is dealing with two hand/wrist injuries.

• Meanwhile, in Cleveland …

• According to the San Antonio Express-News, Mike Riley is interested in the coaching opening at UTSA.

• Former Alabama point guard and assistant coach Brittany Ezell guided East Tennessee State to a 67-60 win over Wake Forest.

December 6, 1915: Legendary Crimson Tide lineman Arthur Pershing "Tarzan" White was born in Lockhart, Ala.

December 6, 1938: The University of Georgia reportedly offered a substantial contract to Frank Thomas to become the next head coach of the Bulldogs. Thomas, who was 57-6-3 with the Crimson Tide, said he would listen to the Georgia offers but was extremely happy as the head coach of Alabama.

December 6, 1941: Former Alabama player and coach Ray Perkins was born in Petal, Miss.

December 6, 2014: Fifth-year senior Blake Sims was 23 of 27 for 262 yards and two touchdowns to be named MVP of the SEC Championship Game Game. Alabama pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-13 rout of No. 16 Missouri at the Georgia Dome. The win secured the No. 1 Crimson Tide a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

"You love to see a guy who's gone through what he's gone through, who's worked so hard and always persevered, then have success. It's a credit to his character and work ethic. … I've never seen a guy work so hard.” — Alabama coach Nick Saban on Blake Sims after the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2014.

