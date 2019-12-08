Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 8, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Brownie Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• CFP Selection Show, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN: The playoff teams will be announced at approximately 11:15 a.m., the New Year's Six bowl pairings at 2 p.m. followed by the rest of the bowl games

• Women’s basketball: Colgate at Alabama, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• At least one former Crimson Tide player will be in the playoff:

• So this became official on Sunday:

• Both Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson and Panthers wide receiver DeAndrew White were fined $28,075 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness during last week’s game.

• Justin Thomas was one of five players who had a chance to win on the back nine, but ended up tied for fifth at -13 in the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. Henrik Stenson shot 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory at -18. Thomas played with tournament host Tiger Woods, who beat him for the first time in some 15 pairings due to a double bogey on the last hole. "I don't think that's how we wanted it to end up," Woods said. "If I was going to get him, it would have been nice for either of us to have a chance to win the tournament."

• A number of NFL players will be wearing custom cleats relating to important charities and causes as part of the league's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign this weekend.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum

December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.” – Pro Football Hall of Fame guard John Hannah in 2012.

We’ll leave you with this …

(Note: This was actually posted a couple of days ago, but is just too good not to add here)

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Where is Nick Saban? Plus Alabama 2020 Commits Shine on Big Stage

Tyler Martin
0

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Just A Minute: Eight More Reasons Not to Expand the College Football Playoff

Christopher Walsh
4 0

Would adding more teams really improve the process of how college football determines its national champion?

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 7, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama Basketball Takes Downs Giant Killer Stephen F. Austin, 78-68

Joey Blackwell
0

A well-rounded defensive performance and five players scoring double-digits propels Alabama to the win

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts Stephen F. Austin

Tyler Martin
0

Follow along for live updates from Coleman Coliseum before, during, and after the game

Key 2020 Targets for Alabama Set to Make Decisions Soon During Early Signing Period

Tyler Martin
0

Alabama has the chance to surpass Clemson for the best class in the nation if they can make some splashes during the Early Signing Period

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 6, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Women's Basketball Takes 75-66 loss to Iowa State

UA_Athletics
0

Crimson Tide's Jordan Lewis notches another 20-plus point game, but Alabama comes up short against visiting Cyclones

Raekwon Davis to Play in Senior Bowl

Christopher Walsh
0

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis the second Crimson Tide player to agree to play in the Senior Bowl

Tua Tagovailoa: "This is Probably Going to be the Biggest Decision of My Life"

Christopher Walsh
0

Injured Alabama quarterback meets with reporters, talks about injuries and NFL draft decision