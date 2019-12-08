Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 8, 2019

Today is … National Brownie Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• CFP Selection Show, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN: The playoff teams will be announced at approximately 11:15 a.m., the New Year's Six bowl pairings at 2 p.m. followed by the rest of the bowl games

• Women’s basketball: Colgate at Alabama, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• At least one former Crimson Tide player will be in the playoff:

• So this became official on Sunday:

• Both Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson and Panthers wide receiver DeAndrew White were fined $28,075 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness during last week’s game.

• Justin Thomas was one of five players who had a chance to win on the back nine, but ended up tied for fifth at -13 in the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. Henrik Stenson shot 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory at -18. Thomas played with tournament host Tiger Woods, who beat him for the first time in some 15 pairings due to a double bogey on the last hole. "I don't think that's how we wanted it to end up," Woods said. "If I was going to get him, it would have been nice for either of us to have a chance to win the tournament."

• A number of NFL players will be wearing custom cleats relating to important charities and causes as part of the league's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign this weekend.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum

December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.” – Pro Football Hall of Fame guard John Hannah in 2012.

We’ll leave you with this …

(Note: This was actually posted a couple of days ago, but is just too good not to add here)