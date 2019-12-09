Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 9. 2019
Today is … National Pastry Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
Women’s basketball: Alabama 77, Colgate 52
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear" Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant