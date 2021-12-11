Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 11, 2021
Today is... National App Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's Basketball vs Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 P.M. CT, ESPN2 or FuboTV
Did you notice?
- Herbert Jones had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Pelicans 109-93 win over the Pistons.
- Alabama’s Mohamed Farouk finished ninth off the platform, sixth in the synchro platform event and 15th off the 3-meter springboard at the World Junior Championships.
- Alabama commits Jake Pope and Isaiah Bond won the Georgia state championship for Buford High School.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
December 11, 1971: Among those signing letters-of-intent to play for Alabama were Leroy Cook, a 6-4, 190-pound prospect from Abbeville, and Woodrow Lowe, a 6-1, 185-pound player from Phenix City.
December 11, 1982: Roman Harper was born in Prattville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I feel like a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder, even though we won the national championship. We all want to strive to be the best players at our positions. That’s just the mentality that we have at that school and that program that Coach Saban instilled in us.” – Former Alabama guard Chance Warmack (2009-12)