Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 4, 2020

Men’s basketball: Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• The Tweet from Jordan Hancock, a 4-star defensive back in the recruiting Class of 2011?

• SI All-American announced its second-team All-Americans for the recruiting Class of 2020, which included Alabama signees Will Anderson, Chris Braswell and Drew Sanders, and Crimson Tide target Mckinnley Jackson. All were on the defensive side. Quarterback Bryce Young was a first-team selection along with all-purpose player Kristian Story last month.

• ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest first-round mock draft, which included six former Crimson Tide players. The newest name to the group was linebacker Terrell Lewis to Seattle at No. 27, as the Seahawks are in needs of pass-rushers.

• Former Alabama defensive back Tony Brown was officially awarded to the Cincinnati Bengals, who placed a waiver claim on him after being released by the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals held the top waiver claim following the Super Bowl, so his addition was essentially a formality.

• Check out who sent congratulations to Davis Riley, who won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Panamá Championship over the weekend.

• The Cleveland Cavaliers lost again (139-134 in OT to the Kicks), but check out this pass from Collin Sexton, who finished with 29 points:

• Former Alabama pitcher Taylor Guilbeau had his jersey retired at Zachary High School in Louisiana over the weekend.

• These guys are on a roll:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 4, 1940: Billy Neighbors, a consensus All-American lineman and captain of the 1961 national championship tame, was born in Tuscaloosa.

February 4, 1966: Fresh off winning a second straight national championship, quarterback Steve Sloan and receiver Dennis Homan were named to the 23-member Academic All-American team. Meanwhile, Kenny Stabler, expected to be the starting quarterback, said he would split time between spring football and baseball. Baseball coach Joe Sewell called Stabler one of the most talented left-handed pitchers he had ever seen.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Billy Neighbors was a self-made person. He lost his father extremely early. He had brothers that were good football players, but Billy was different. He was just self-made. He could see something, and he had enough insight of what needed to be done to be great. He was bound and determined to be something special. He became very special in the eyes of everybody." – former teammate Bill "Brother" Oliver to AL.com when Billy Neighbors died in 2012.

