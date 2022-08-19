Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 19, 2022

Today is... National Soft Ice Cream Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Florida Atlantic; Boca Raton, Fla., will resume at 9 a.m CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama soccer holds a 1-0 lead over FAU seven minutes into the first half before it was postponed due to rain.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

15 days

Did You Notice?

Riley Mattingly Parker scored the first goal (and any type of point) for the Crimson Tide in the 2022-23 athletic calendar with her goal in the first minute against FAU.

Justin Thomas is T3 at the BMW Championship after shooting -5 in the first round.

Cameron Latu and Henry To'oTo'o were both named to the preseason watch list for the Polynesian Player of the Year.

August 19, 1944: Steve Sloan was born in Austin, Tenn.

August 19, 1973: Basketball player Roy Rogers was born in Linden, Ala.

August 19, 1980: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Lance Cormier was born in Lafayette, La.

August 19, 1986: Coach Ray Perkins announced that star linebacker Cornelius Bennett, hampered by a pulled hamstring, was doubtful for the season opener in the Kickoff Classic against Ohio State. Likely taking his place would be sophomore Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

August 19, 1987: Brandon Deaderick was born Elizabethtown, Ky.

August 19, 2003: Running back T.J. Yeldon was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The first thing that I do is get a kicker and a punter. If the kicking game wasn’t important they would have called it armball.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...