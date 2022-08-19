Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 19, 2022
Today is... National Soft Ice Cream Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Soccer: Alabama at Florida Atlantic; Boca Raton, Fla., will resume at 9 a.m CT; Live Video; Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Alabama soccer holds a 1-0 lead over FAU seven minutes into the first half before it was postponed due to rain.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
15 days
Did You Notice?
- Riley Mattingly Parker scored the first goal (and any type of point) for the Crimson Tide in the 2022-23 athletic calendar with her goal in the first minute against FAU.
Read More
- Justin Thomas is T3 at the BMW Championship after shooting -5 in the first round.
- Cameron Latu and Henry To'oTo'o were both named to the preseason watch list for the Polynesian Player of the Year.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 19, 1944: Steve Sloan was born in Austin, Tenn.
August 19, 1973: Basketball player Roy Rogers was born in Linden, Ala.
August 19, 1980: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Lance Cormier was born in Lafayette, La.
August 19, 1986: Coach Ray Perkins announced that star linebacker Cornelius Bennett, hampered by a pulled hamstring, was doubtful for the season opener in the Kickoff Classic against Ohio State. Likely taking his place would be sophomore Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum
August 19, 1987: Brandon Deaderick was born Elizabethtown, Ky.
August 19, 2003: Running back T.J. Yeldon was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first thing that I do is get a kicker and a punter. If the kicking game wasn’t important they would have called it armball.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant