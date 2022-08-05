Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 5, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
30 days
Today's Schedule
The Alabama men's basketball team leaves for its international tour to Spain
Did You Notice?
- 20 current and former Alabama student athletes are set to graduate as part of this weekend's summer commencement ceremony including Emil Ekiyor and Seth McLaughlin from football
- Former Alabama softball pitcher Madison Preston is transferring back into the SEC to play at Texas A&M after spending two seasons at Arizona State.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 5, 1925: Graham "Pinkie" McClintock, Alabama's captain-elect for the '25 season and one of the stars of the 1924 Southern Conference champions, informed head coach Wallace Wade he will not return to the team to accept a job offer in Oregon. Bruce "Bunch" Jones replaced him as team captain. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“We want other teams to fear us.” — Glen Coffee