Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 5, 2022

Today is ... International Beer Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

30 days

Today's Schedule

The Alabama men's basketball team leaves for its international tour to Spain

Did You Notice?

20 current and former Alabama student athletes are set to graduate as part of this weekend's summer commencement ceremony including Emil Ekiyor and Seth McLaughlin from football

Former Alabama softball pitcher Madison Preston is transferring back into the SEC to play at Texas A&M after spending two seasons at Arizona State.

August 5, 1925: Graham "Pinkie" McClintock, Alabama's captain-elect for the '25 season and one of the stars of the 1924 Southern Conference champions, informed head coach Wallace Wade he will not return to the team to accept a job offer in Oregon. Bruce "Bunch" Jones replaced him as team captain. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We want other teams to fear us.” — Glen Coffee

