Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

57 days

Did You Notice?

Alabama swimming picked up a transfer commitment from Swedish Olympian Victor Johansson

Five former Crimson Tide players (JD Davison, Keon Ellis, John Petty, Joshua Primo and Jaden Shackelford) will be playing in the NBA Summer League for five different teams, which kicked off on Thursday. Primo played in 50 games for the Spurs last season after being drafted in the first round, and Davison was just drafted by the Celtics in the second round, but all five guys will be trying to prove why they belong on an NBA roster.

Former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax is T4 at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a -7, 65 in the first round of the event. Lee Hodges, Jason Bohn and Michael Thompson are also playing in the tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

July 8, 1935: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and an Alabama assistant coach from 1969-71, was born in Marion, La.

July 8, 1989: Jerrell Harris was born in Gadsden, Ala.

July 8, 1996: Marlon Humphrey was born in Hoover, Ala.

July 8, 2015: Kenny Stabler died in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was 69.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"If John David doesn't win the Heisman, they ought to stop giving it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in 1957 about his only player to win the Heisman Trophy. John David Crow was born on this date in 1935.

