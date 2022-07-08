Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Freezer Pop Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

57 days

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama swimming picked up a transfer commitment from Swedish Olympian Victor Johansson
  • Five former Crimson Tide players (JD Davison, Keon Ellis, John Petty, Joshua Primo and Jaden Shackelford) will be playing in the NBA Summer League for five different teams, which kicked off on Thursday. Primo played in 50 games for the Spurs last season after being drafted in the first round, and Davison was just drafted by the Celtics in the second round, but all five guys will be trying to prove why they belong on an NBA roster.
  • Former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax is T4 at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a -7, 65 in the first round of the event. Lee Hodges, Jason Bohn and Michael Thompson are also playing in the tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 8, 1935: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and an Alabama assistant coach from 1969-71, was born in Marion, La.

July 8, 1989: Jerrell Harris was born in Gadsden, Ala.

July 8, 1996: Marlon Humphrey was born in Hoover, Ala.

July 8, 2015: Kenny Stabler died in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was 69.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"If John David doesn't win the Heisman, they ought to stop giving it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in 1957 about his only player to win the Heisman Trophy. John David Crow was born on this date in 1935.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban greets Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) following the Tides 24-0 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2018.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Why the Surprise Team of the SEC Could be a Big Problem for Alabama

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates after the 2021 LA Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 9 Utah State

By Blake Byler16 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Brag-Shirts
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: It's That Time Again

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
Bear Bryant hugs Gene Stallings after the 1968 Cotton Bowl
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJul 7, 2022
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Named 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year

By University of Alabama sports informationJul 6, 2022
SEC Headquarters in Birmingham
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Which Team Should Join the SEC Next?

By Joey BlackwellJul 6, 2022
Team United States center fielder Haylie McCleney (8) celebrates after hitting a triple during the first inning against Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium
All Things Bama

How to Watch Softball Team USA in World Games

By Katie WindhamJul 6, 2022
Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji celebrates after notching a sack at Tennessee in 2021.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 10 Vanderbilt

By Edwin StantonJul 6, 2022