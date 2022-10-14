Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 14, 2022

Today is... National Dessert Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL

Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA

Cross Country: Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, AL

Volleyball: vs. Alabama State; 6 p.m CT; Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: Alabama's Joao Ferreira won his opening singles match in the ITA Southern Regional Championships defeating New Orleans' Lillian Dubois in straight sets.

Women's Tennis: Both Ansley Cheshire and Rebecca Kern won their opening matches in the ITA Southern Regional Championships but then lost their second matches of the day.

Did you notice?

Brian Robinson Jr. made his first start in the NFL for the Washington Commanders. He had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner was on the Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll for his performance against Texas A&M. Turner had three tackles with two of those being sacks.

October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum



October 14, 1978: Kendal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn.

“There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.” – Kenny Stabler

