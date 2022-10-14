Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Dessert Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA
  • Cross Country: Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Volleyball: vs. Alabama State; 6 p.m CT; Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: Alabama's Joao Ferreira won his opening singles match in the ITA Southern Regional Championships defeating New Orleans' Lillian Dubois in straight sets.

Women's Tennis: Both Ansley Cheshire and Rebecca Kern won their opening matches in the ITA Southern Regional Championships but then lost their second matches of the day. 

  • Brian Robinson Jr. made his first start in the NFL for the Washington Commanders. He had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears.
  • Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner was on the Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll for his performance against Texas A&M. Turner had three tackles with two of those being sacks.

On This Date In Crimson Tide History:

October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum


October 14, 1978: Kendal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.” – Kenny Stabler

