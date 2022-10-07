Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 7, 2022

Today is... National LED Light Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Volleyball: at Ole Miss; 7 p.m. CT; Live Stats

Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 4 Alabama 4, No. 20 Ole Miss 1

The Alabama soccer team won their eighth straight game on Thursday defeating the Ole Miss Rebels 4-1. The Crimson Tide scored three goals in quick succession in the first half and Brooke Steere knocked home her first goal of the year in the 70th minute allowing Alabama to cruise to victory.

Men's Tennis: Alabama's Filip Planinsek had a big day as he knocked off No. 19 Noah Schachter from Texas A&M in the singles and then teamed up with German Samofalov to beat the No. 10 ranked doubles team in straight sets.

Did you notice?

Nick Saban said Bryce Young is still day-to-day with a sore shoulder during his weekly appearance on the Hey Coach! radio show.

Ozzie Newsome was selected to represent Alabama as part of the 2022 SEC Football Legends Class.

October 7, 1921: Vaughn Mancha was born in Sugar Valley, Ga.

October 7, 1933: Although Dixie Howell rushed for 133 yards, the first Southeastern Conference game played by Alabama ended in a 0-0 tie with Ole Miss at Legion Field. Not pleased with the result, coach Frank Thomas ordered "some savage practices before next Saturday's game with Miss. State."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.” – Wallace Wade

We'll leave you with this...