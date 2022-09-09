Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 9, 2022

Today is... National Teddy Bear Day.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's golf: Rod Myers Invitational in Durham, NC

Volleyball: vs. Green Bay, Ball State in the Ball State Tournament

Crimson Tide Results

None

Did you Notice?

The Alabama soccer team has moved up to the No. 18 ranked team in the country.

The Alabama rowing team released its schedule for 2022.

Fans can now buy and wear their favorite Crimson Tide player's jersey off of Alabama Athletics official online store.

September 9, 1934: Although head coach Frank Thomas himself was down to 175 pounds after being around 200 the previous season, the average weight of the team was 196 pounds, making it the biggest Crimson Tide squad to date. The reigning SEC champions were led by captains Bill Lee and halfback Dixie Howell, although Joe Riley was beginning to challenge Howell for his starting job during training camp. – Bryant Museum.

September 9, 2013: Christion Jones appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline “Can Anyone Roll the Tide,” following Alabama’s win over Virginia Tech.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Sure I'd like to beat Notre Dame, don't get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to a group of boosters before an Auburn game.

