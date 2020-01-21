Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 21, 2020

Today is … National Hugging Day (as in to hug someone, not Bob Huggins. Just first make sure they want to hug you too).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

• Women’s basketball: Tennessee 65, Alabama 63

• Men’s tennis: Alabama def. Samford 6-1, North Alabama 7-0

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Alabama signee Benedetta Moresco made her first competitive start in the United States and won the Annika Invitational by shooting -4 at World Golf Village’s Slammer & Squire course in St. Augustine, Fla. Her older sister Angelica is a junior for the Crimson Tide.

• Men’s tennis came one match shy of pulling off back-to-back sweeps, defeating Samford 6-1, and North Alabama 7-0. The Crimson Tide improved to 4-0 in dual matches.

• Former Alabama women’s tennis standout Alexa Guarachi will begin doubles play with partner Kaitlyn Christian in the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. They’ll face Ekaterina Alexandrova and Irina Bara in the first round of the Gland Slam event.

• Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement from the NFL. "It is for real," Pees said. "In talking with my wife, we've decided it was time for me to hang up the cleats, so to speak. It's been 47 years, and I told the team today 722 games – that's a lot of games to coach. It's time." Pees was Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator at Toledo, and rejoined Saban at Michigan State in 1995.

• Al.com reported that former Alabama tight end Michael Nysewander is expected to join Lane Kiffin’s staff as an analyst. He also worked for the coach at Florida Atlantic.

• Something to keep an eye on at the Senior Bowl, Anfernee Jennings is listed as an interior linebacker for the South Team.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

228 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 21, 1961: Phil Cutchin was promoted to assistant head coach, filling the spot held during the 1960 season by Jerry Claiborne, who was hired to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.

January 21, 2012: Rain and storms didn’t deter an estimated 32,000 fans from attending the Crimson Tide’s 2011 national championship celebration inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also in the wake of the deadly tornados that hit the state, and devastated parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham on April 27.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We went through a lot last year, from the tornado, lost a teammate and lost a teammate’s loved one, it was big for us. We needed to bring it back to Tuscaloosa and bring back some hope to the town.” – Alabama running back Trent Richardson at the national championship celebration for the 2011 Crimson Tide.

We’ll leave you with this …

(Note: It's not Crimson Tide specific, but is absolutely worthy of your attention)