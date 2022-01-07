Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's Basketball: Mississippi State 65, Alabama 62

Former Alabama player and collegiate and NFL coach Mike Riley was named as one of the four coaches in the new United States Football League. He will coach the New Jersey Generals

Alabama men's golf signed graduate transfer Charlie Nikitas. He will be eligible to compete for the team immediately this spring.

Auburn gets the one quarterback that was able to beat Alabama in the 2021 regular season, Zach Calzada, from the transfer portal. Calzada had a season high 285 yards and three touchdowns for Texas A&M in the 41-38 upset win over Alabama on Oct. 9.

January 7, 1971: Former Alabama baseball standout Frank Menechino was born in Staten Island, N.Y.

January 7, 1990: Bill Curry told the Alabama team that he was accepting another opportunity and leaving Tuscaloosa immediately.

January 7, 2010: Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Richardson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama won its first national title since 1992 with a 37-21 victory over Texas in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game early on, and Marcell Dareus picked off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert's shovel pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

“We back!” – Mark Ingram Jr. after Alabama defeated Texas to win the national championship on this date in 2010.

