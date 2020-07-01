Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 1, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Postal Worker Day

Did you notice?

  • Both Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams were recognized as Scholar All-American teams by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America:
  • Not to be left out, three Crimson Tide women's golfers were also nominated as Academic All-Americans by the Women's Golf Coaches Association:
  • Chase Goodbread of NFL.com seems to agree with Crimson Tide fans that Alabama is the one true RBU:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

66 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 1, 1922: Don Whitmire, who became an All-American lineman at both Alabama and Navy, was born in Giles County, Tennessee.

July 1, 1964: Rumors were reported in newspapers throughout the state that Paul W. “Bear” Bryant is retiring as head coach and being replaced by his assistant head coach Gene Stallings. When asked to comment on the rumor, Bryant just smiled.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"All I know is that we went out there in two buses and we came back in one." — Former Texas A&M player and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings, upon being asked if Coach Bryant's first practices at Texas A&M were as tough as reported.

We’ll leave you with this …

