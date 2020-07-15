Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 15, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Give Something Away Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama running back Najee Harris has been putting in some serious work this offseason:
  • Sports Illustrated revealed that this week it will unveil 1,000 high school seniors who are candidates for the 2020 SI All-American team:
  • The NCAA is scheduled to vote on Wednesday whether or not to allow need-based/merit and athletic scholarships to stack with only the athletic scholarships counting towards the 11.7 scholarship limit in college baseball. This could greatly benefit programs like Alabama who are limited in recruiting due to such a small scholarship cap while private schools like Vanderbilt have an advantage.
  • Somehow, something tells us that there are plenty of people out there who would disagree with this map:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

52 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 15, 1952: He didn’t play for Alabama, but Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa. 

 July 15, 1972: Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced that their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't know if I'll ever get tired of football. One time I thought I might. . . I was out there on the practice field wondering whether football had passed me by. Then I heard the Million Dollar Band playing over on the practice field. When they started playing 'Yea, Alabama,' I got goose bumps all over me. I looked out there and those young rascals in those crimson jerseys, and I just wanted to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach and contribute in some small way at my alma mater and be a part of the University of Alabama tradition." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

