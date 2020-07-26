Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 26, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National All or Nothing Day. It’s also National Parents’ Day and National Aunt and Uncle Day, although we’re really not sure how that all works.

BamaCentral Daily Video

Happy birthday to Charley Hannah was born on this date in 1955 in Canton, Ga.

Did you notice?

• Former Alabama cornerback Scooby Carter told 247Sports he will transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. His plan is to play one season at the junior-college level before rejoining Alabama as part of the 2021 or 2022 class.

• Michael Thompson struggled on the final few holes Saturday, but will be in the final pairing of the 3M Open with Richy Werenski as they finished the third round tied at -15. The 35-year-old is aiming for his second PGA Tour win, the first being the Honda Classic in Florida in 2013. Bobby Shelton is at -9, tied for 19.

• Davis Riley will head into the final round of the Price Cutter Championship tied for fifth at -14, four strokes off the lead. If he win, he’d be just the 12 golfer to ever earn an automatic promotion to the PGA Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour event is being played at the Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Mo.

• With the final round reduced to nine holes due to weather issues, incoming Alabama freshman Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Ala., shot 32 to win the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open by one stroke. at Stonehenge Golf Club on Saturday. It was her first win in a professional tournament.

• Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III formally signed his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Cornerback Trevon Diggs also signed his deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

• Good news here on Kareem Jackson:

• JaMychal Green played 20 minutes in a scrimmage against the Wizards. He had nine points on three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and a blocked shot.

• Volleyball got a commitment from Sydney Gholson, a libero from Keller, Texas.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

41 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 26, 1988: Running back Bobby Humphrey and linebacker Derrick Thomas represented Alabama at the annual Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff in Birmingham. One story that got attention was Thomas telling about his uncle taking him to the Mike Tyson-Michael Dokes heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas. "It was a lot of fun for 90 seconds," Thomas said. That's how long it took for Tyson to knock out his opponent. — Bryant Museum

July 26, 1919: Jimmy Nelson, who was a back for the Crimson Tide, was born in Live Oak, Fla.

July 26, 1990: Jalston Fowler was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Looks like Alabama to me.” — Steve Spurrier when asked at 2019 SEC Media Days about the state of college football

We’ll leave you with this …

BamaCentral

