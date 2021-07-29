Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 29, 2021

Today is … National Intern Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results:

Swimming: Kalia Antoniou touched first in the third heat of the 100-meter freestyle prelims with a time of 55.38 to make her Olympic debut, finishing 29th overall. Leonie Kullmann and Team Germany finished in sixth place in the heats of the 800-meter freestyle relay to advance to the finals with a 7:52.06.

Men's Golf: Justin Thomas finished the opening round of the men's golf competition on Wednesday with an even par 71. Thomas recorded 18 pars across the 18 holes played on the Kasumigaseki Country Club course. Thomas and Team USA will tee off second round action Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 a.m. GMT).

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Schedule:

• Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly: (Abbas Qali, Kuwait) 5:50 a.m. (USA)/8:30 p.m. (NBC).

Women's 100m Freestyle: (Kalia Antoniou, Greece) 8:59 p.m. (NBC).

Women's 200m Backstroke: (Rhyan White, United States) 6:08 a.m. (USA)/9:35 p.m. (NBC)

• Track & Field

Men's High Jump: (Shelby McEwen, United States) 7:15 a.m. (Peacock).

• Men's Golf

Second Round: (Justin Thomas, United States) 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

37 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 29, 1963: Otto Graham, coach of the College All-Stars who were preparing for a showdown with the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, was effusive in his praises of Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. "If I had 11 guys like Lee Roy Jordan, I'd beat Green Bay. I mean it. His attitude, determination and desire are unreal." The Packers, quarterbacked by Bart Starr, were 16-point favorites, but lost 20-17 in the College All-Star Football Classic.

July 29, 1981: CBS Sports and ABC Sports agreed to pay $264 million over four years for the television rights to NCAA regular—season games beginning in 1982. Teams were expected to receive approximately $1 million for an appearance on a nationally-televised football game in 1982, and about $1.2 million by 1985.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'll put you through hell, but at the end of it all we'll be champions.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

