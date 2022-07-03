Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ...

National Compliment Your Mirror Day ...

... but if it talks back, you may want to run.

Check out our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

62 days

Did You Notice?

• Alabama’s Filip Planinsek won the Slovenian national title for the second consecutive year. He defeted Miha Vetrih in the championship match in Maribor, Slovenia, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

• Rookie guard Keon Ellis signed his two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings. Undrafted out of Alabama, Ellis appeared in 33 games (all starts), averaging 12.1 points (.439 FG percent, .366 3-pt percent, .881 FT percent), 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 30.9 minutes per game during his senior season (2021-22).

• Team USA in softball, including former Alabama All-American Haylie McCleney and active Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts, will have two of its exhibition games at Choccolocco Park, Oxford, Alabama, on Tuesday broadcasted. The Americans will play Australia and Japan (5/7:30 p.m. CT). The teams will also play Monday in Columbus, Georgia (3:30/6 p.m.). The World Games at Hoover Met Stadium begin next Saturday.

• Former Crimson Tide tennis player Erin Routliffe and Alicja Rosolska advanced to the third round in women's doubles at Wimbledon with a narrow 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 7-6 (10-7) victory over Catherine Harrison and Sabrina Santamaria. They'll next face Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

• Miami hired Alabama assistant coach James Mulcahy as its new head women’s rowing coach. He had been with the Crimson Tide for six years, and has also been on the Team Canada staff.

July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980

We’ll leave you with this …