Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 5

Christopher Walsh

• Alex Tchikou, a 6-11 forward/center who is originally from France and has reclassified to be the 2020 recruiting class, is set to announced his commitment at 2 p.m. CT. Sunday. Alabama appears to be the frontrunner.

• Cornerback Latrell McCutchin, who de-committed from Alabama, has now committed to Oklahoma.

• Michael Thompson shot the third round of the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic in Michigan at 73, dropping him to -6 for the tournament and out of the running. A quick correction from Saturday, Robby Shelton did not make the cut at -2.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

62 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 5, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins announced that a small houndstooth hat decal would be displayed on the Alabama helmets during the upcoming season to honor Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"There is a big difference in wanting to and willing to." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: George Teague

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with George Teague and the American Flag

Christopher Walsh

A Special Crimson Tikes: Style Over Substance

A special Crimson Tikes, and tribute to his artistic inspiration by Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Independence Day

From all of us at BamaCentral, to all of you, Happy Fourth of July

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 4

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1930 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Wallace Wade's sendoff and the 1930 national champions

Christopher Walsh

Power 5 Commissioner: Prospects of College Football Playing This Fall Becoming 'More Perilous'

The best of Sports Illustrated looks at the latest developments with college football trying to get back on the field, the turmoil at Texas A&M and a player who says he'll sit without major changes

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Assessing What Alabama Might Do at the QB Position for 2021

How will the Crimson Tide fill its quarterback spot in its 2021 recruiting class?

Tyler Martin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Derrick Henry vs. Too Much Bama

Joe Namath Regional Final: Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

From Bear Bryant to Contracting the Coronavirus, Crimson Tide Legendary Lineman Jim Bunch as 'Fortunate' as ever

Where are they now: Former Alabama offensive lineman Jim Bunch was one of the first Americans to contract the coronavirus while on vacation in China

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Fandom

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco