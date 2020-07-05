Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 5

Today is … National Workaholics Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Alex Tchikou, a 6-11 forward/center who is originally from France and has reclassified to be the 2020 recruiting class, is set to announced his commitment at 2 p.m. CT. Sunday. Alabama appears to be the frontrunner.

• Cornerback Latrell McCutchin, who de-committed from Alabama, has now committed to Oklahoma.

• Michael Thompson shot the third round of the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic in Michigan at 73, dropping him to -6 for the tournament and out of the running. A quick correction from Saturday, Robby Shelton did not make the cut at -2.

• A nice little nod to fans …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

62 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 5, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins announced that a small houndstooth hat decal would be displayed on the Alabama helmets during the upcoming season to honor Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"There is a big difference in wanting to and willing to." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

"How do you measure yourself against other golfers?"

"By height."