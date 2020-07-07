Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 7, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Father Daughter Take A Walk Day

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama nose tackle Dalvin Thomlinson earned another ring... for winning three state championships and finishing another year as runner-up in wrestling during his high school days at McDonough High:
  • Former Crimson Tide linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton was featured on the latest episode of Why Bama:
  • Former Alabama pitcher Jimmy Nelson is expected to miss the upcoming MLB season with the L.A. Dodgers due to lower back surgery. The 31-year-old righty struggled with both back and groin issues during camp and has been having arm issues as well for several seasons.
  • NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah is expecting a lot from Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith, comparing him to Marvin Harrison:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

60 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 7, 1982: Saying he had a commitment as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Gene Stallings turned down the head coaching job with the Birmingham Stallions of the new United States Football League. Stallings said that he would have enjoyed being a head coach, but that the timing ''was just not right.'' The team ended up hiring Rollie Dotsch.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I'm seldom right, but I'm never in doubt.” — Gene Stallings

We’ll leave you with this …

