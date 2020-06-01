Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Say Something Nice Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Following statements from Nick Saban, Greg Byrne and other UA officials and organizations, men's basketball coach Nate Oats also posted a statement on Twitter regarding the protests sweeping the United States:
  • Kyle Crabbs of The Dolphins Wire wonders if Tua Tagovailoa winning the starting position at quarterback in Miami is a foregone conclusion:
  • Former Alabama/current Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson spoke about his time with Alabama on The DB Room:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

96 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by quarterback former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet." — Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week With the Crimson Tide: The Latest Coronavirus Figures In Alabama And Tuscaloosa

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tuscaloosa continue to dramatically rise, up 46.1 percent from a week ago

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Issues Statement Regarding Protests

The Crimson Tide head football coach urges peaceful protests and understanding during these difficult times.

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Tua-stein

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Scott Hunter vs. Pat Sullivan

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Scott Hunter record-setting game many Crimson Tide fans aren't quick to celebrate

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: Where Things Stand Heading Into June

A look at how sports, including college football, area dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Postcard from Tuscaloosa: Work Begins On Football Building Entrance

Construction and renovations continue on and around the University of Alabama campus, including at Bryant-Denny Stadium and the Mal Moore Athletic Facility

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Jeremiah Castille

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Jeremiah Castille

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

For Alabama Thrower, 'BC' Doesn’t Simply Represent His Initials, But Also 'Beat Cancer'

After being told he only had a 20 percent of living, Crimson Tide track and field athlete Bobby Colantonio Jr. not only beat the odds but came back to set a school record and restart his Olympic dream

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell