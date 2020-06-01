Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2020

Today is … National Say Something Nice Day

Did you notice?

Following statements from Nick Saban, Greg Byrne and other UA officials and organizations, men's basketball coach Nate Oats also posted a statement on Twitter regarding the protests sweeping the United States:

Kyle Crabbs of The Dolphins Wire wonders if Tua Tagovailoa winning the starting position at quarterback in Miami is a foregone conclusion:

Former Alabama/current Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson spoke about his time with Alabama on The DB Room:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

96 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by quarterback former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet." — Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.

