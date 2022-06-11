Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 11, 2022

Today is... National Corn on the Cob Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track and Field, Cross County: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama men's track finished 11th with 21 points at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

84 days

June 11, 2012: Alabama athletics came off NCAA probation following violations of the textbook disbursement policy. Specifically, the NCAA had placed Alabama’s football program and 15 other of the school’s athletic teams on three years probation for major violations due to misuse of free textbooks. The penalty included stripping the Crimson Tide of 21 football wins over a three-year period.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Here's a moment you dream about happening, and here it was staring at us in the face. Gut-check time. Coach always preached it, jaw-to-jaw, cheek-to-cheek. They weren't going anywhere." — Rich Wingo, of the goal-line stand in '79 for the national championship.

We'll Leave You With This...