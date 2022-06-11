Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 11, 2022
Today is... National Corn on the Cob Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Track and Field, Cross County: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day
Crimson Tide Results
Alabama men's track finished 11th with 21 points at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
84 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 11, 2012: Alabama athletics came off NCAA probation following violations of the textbook disbursement policy. Specifically, the NCAA had placed Alabama’s football program and 15 other of the school’s athletic teams on three years probation for major violations due to misuse of free textbooks. The penalty included stripping the Crimson Tide of 21 football wins over a three-year period.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Here's a moment you dream about happening, and here it was staring at us in the face. Gut-check time. Coach always preached it, jaw-to-jaw, cheek-to-cheek. They weren't going anywhere." — Rich Wingo, of the goal-line stand in '79 for the national championship.