Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 13, 2022

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Jimmy Bank

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Random Acts of Light Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

82 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 13, 1926: Former Alabama halfback Tom Calvin was born in Athens, Ala. Calvin was drafted in the 25th round, No. 298 overall, of the 1951 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for them for four seasons. 

June 13, 1986: Ray Perkins announced Bryant-Denny Stadium will be expanded by 12,000 seats by the 1988 season. Work on the arena would begin in November after the conclusion of the Temple game. Because of the construction, Alabama was likely to play all of its 1987 home games in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul Bryant's final game.

We'll Leave You With This...

Crimson Tikes: Bumper Stickers
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bumper Stickers

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
baseball and softball logo
ASWA

2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball

By Christopher Walsh19 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Levi Wallace (39) celebrates a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 12, 2022

By Katie WindhamJun 12, 2022
Cormani McClain
Recruiting

Five-star CB Cormani McClain Talks Alabama Ahead of Official Visit

By Tony TsoukalasJun 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 1.59.37 PM
All Things Bama

New Jersey Numbers, Measurements for Alabama Basketball's Upcoming Roster

By Tony TsoukalasJun 11, 2022
Tarsis Orogot
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 11, 2022

By Katie WindhamJun 11, 2022
ASWA logo
ASWA

State Legislature Honors Alabama Sports Writers Association, 50th Anniversary

By Christopher WalshJun 10, 2022
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Arch Manning Headlines Star-Studded List of Visitors for Alabama

By Tony TsoukalasJun 10, 2022