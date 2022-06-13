Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 13, 2022

Today is... National Random Acts of Light Day

June 13, 1926: Former Alabama halfback Tom Calvin was born in Athens, Ala. Calvin was drafted in the 25th round, No. 298 overall, of the 1951 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for them for four seasons.

June 13, 1986: Ray Perkins announced Bryant-Denny Stadium will be expanded by 12,000 seats by the 1988 season. Work on the arena would begin in November after the conclusion of the Temple game. Because of the construction, Alabama was likely to play all of its 1987 home games in Birmingham.

"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul Bryant's final game.

